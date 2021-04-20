Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cookies Cream

Behrenstraße 55, 10117 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 27492940
Cookies Cream Berlin Germany
Cookies Cream Berlin Germany
Cookies Cream Berlin Germany
Cookies Cream Berlin Germany

More info

Tue - Sat 6pm - 12am

Cookies Cream

The main challenge when visiting Berlin’s hippest vegetarian restaurant is finding the place—it’s hidden in an unglamorous backyard behind the Westin Grand Hotel, and a nondescript door lit by a telltale bulb marks the entrance. Once inside, though, guests are greeted by a chic, loftlike interior with exposed brick walls, gentle lighting, and low ceilings, and simple white tablecloths contrast with dark red chairs and banquettes. The trendy staff are both efficient and attentive in serving food that takes vegetarian dining up a notch: Gone are the usual staples of pasta, tofu, and rice, replaced by sumptuous, imaginative ingredients such as beluga lentils, Parmesan dumplings, and wild herb salads. The wine list is also excellent, or you can head next door for a cocktail at Crackers, a restaurant and bar.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

More Recommendations

Jennifer Flowers
AFAR Staff
about 5 years ago

Cookies Cream

You’d expect nothing less in edgy Berlin: to reach the city’s premier vegetarian restaurant, you need to venture down a nondescript alley off Behrenstrasse and find Cookies Cream’s industrial black door (it’s locked, and you need to buzz to get in). Inside, a moody, candlelit room sets the stage for the ever-evolving menu, which might include seaweed caviar with ricotta cheese, bergamot, dill, and buckwheat; celeriac root baked in salt dough with sesame spinach and onion; and for dessert, white bubble chocolate and pistachio accompanied by homemade cassis ice cream and mascarpone.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points