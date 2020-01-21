Where are you going?
Konnopke’s Imbiss

Schönhauser Allee 44B, 10435 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 4427765
Konnopke’s Imbiss Berlin Germany

More info

Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 12pm - 8pm

Along with Kreuzberg’s Curry 36, Konnopke’s in Prenzlauer Berg is one of the most famous currywurst stands in Berlin. The two couldn’t be more different aesthetically, though. While the former has a fairly loud and brash character, Konnopke’s is a gentler, family-run affair that has been serving up street snacks in the same location since 1930. Set below the U-Bahn tracks at a busy rail and traffic junction, the stall offers currywurst (chopped pork sausage in a sauce of ketchup and curry powder) with or without skin as well as a range of other sausages, meatballs, and french fries. Enjoy your treat at one of the standing tables or, in colder weather, in the covered eating area.
By Paul Sullivan , AFAR Local Expert

