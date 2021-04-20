Casa Camper
Weinmeisterstraße 1, 10178 Berlin, Germany
Casa CamperRun by the famous Spanish shoe brand, Casa Camper is a stylish boutique hotel neatly situated in the middle of Mitte’s hip fashion and culture district. Designed by Jordi Tió and Fernando Amat—the founder of Barcelona’s iconic design store Vinçon—the devilishly good-looking interior is defined by clean lines and striking furniture set against rust-red walls. The rooms are deliberately minimal, with wooden floors and slick designer furnishings, but are decidedly comfortable and include eco-friendly touches such as water-recycling showers. Instead of an in-room minibar concept, the hotel offers a 24-hour buffet that is free for guests. Plus, the hotel's prime location ensures easy access to the swanky drinking, dining, and shopping options in the neighborhood.
Fashion Hotels: Casa Camper
The Spanish shoe company’s second hotel (the first is in Barcelona) features 51 minimalist rooms and three suites with hardwood floors, fluffy rugs, and furniture plucked from the 1970s and ’80s. Albert Raurich, formerly of Catalonia’s elBulli restaurant, created the menu at the eatery, Dos Palillos. The hotel also rents out bikes, perfect for exploring nearby Hackescher Markt. From $314. 49/(0) 30-2000-3410. This appeared in the September, 2012 issue.
A Design Sleep in Berlin
51 rooms and suites make up this design-forward hotel in Mitte, best known for its 'home away from home' focus and exterior design conceived by Fernando Amat and Jordi Tio. And if you're wondering if it might somehow be connected to Camper, the Spanish footwear brand, you'd be correct. The company applied the same practical aesthetic to their two hotels in Barcelona (the original) and Berlin. A stone's throw from charming cafés, shops and bars, the hotel definitely wins on location.