Panama
Tucked away in a rear courtyard on trendy Potsdamer Strasse, this dapper restaurant—run by the owner of the equally swanky and highly popular Katz Orange—draws on a famous German children’s book as inspiration, and offers a forward-thinking and global-minded menu that effortlessly spans items like char tacos and venison tartar. The restaurant’s two distinctly different floors, designed by Karoline Butzert and Nora Witzigmann, match comfortable and stylish furnishings to eye-catching artworks such as a bone-shaped neon sign by Kerim Seiler, and a chandelier made of vintage lights by the artist Björn Dahlem. The wine list is top-notch, but in case you fancy a change of scene, the associated Tiger Bar across the courtyard knocks up some killer cocktails.