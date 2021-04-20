Bellevue Botanical Garden 12001 Main St, Bellevue, WA 98005, USA

More info Sun - Fri 9am - 5pm Sat 9am - 7pm

D'Light Your Family for the Holidays The Bellevue Botanical Garden puts a unique twist on the tradition of admiring holiday light displays with its hugely popular Garden d’Lights show. With thousands of hours of help from volunteers, the botanical garden is transformed into an illuminated wonderland of fanciful flora and fauna. The elaborate light show uses more than 500,000 lights and the theme changes each year. Over 150,000 people visit each year, so plan your visit in advance, buy tickets online to save time, and don’t forget the thermos of hot chocolate.