Bean Counter

1665 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
+1 202-625-1665
Washington, D.C. District of Columbia United States

Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm
Sat 9am - 6pm

The Bean Counter is a locally owned café in the heart of Georgetown. This small, cozy eatery with chartreuse walls is a neighborhood favorite. Stop by for a quick breakfast or come for lunch, when you'll find a nice selection of soups, salads, and made-to-order sandwiches and wraps. If you want to do like the locals, try the laudable Cuban sandwich. In the afternoon, the Bean Counter is the perfect place for a cup of freshly brewed organic, fair-trade coffee and a homemade cookie. Order at the counter and then slip out through the narrow side alley to enjoy the secret garden in the back.
By Julee K. , AFAR Local Expert
