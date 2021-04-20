Pick Up the Fork Food Tours
Mataderos, Buenos Aires, Argentina
Photo courtesy of Pick Up the Fork
Sink Your Teeth, Bourdain-Style, Into the City's Lesser-known Food SceneIt's not rocket science to make dinner reservations at one of Buenos Aires' hot-right-now restaurants - but what about finding your way to the city's hole-in-the-wall empanada shops, the roadside parrilla (grill) stands, the mom-and-pop delis with only three tables and a takeaway counter? If you're a serious foodie who's looking to explore the city's food scene a la Anthony Bourdain, you don't have time to waste - you need to contact Allie Lazar, a.k.a. Pick Up the Fork, an American expat who's quickly become one of the city's most respected food writers.
Depending on the interests of her clients, who range from restaurateurs and industry types to journalists and traveling foodies, Lazar organizes private, tailor-made food tours. She'll get you to that roadside stand, to the regional festival, to the marketplace - and help you get your hands on whatever you're hungry for.
Check out the Pick Up the Fork blog for an overview of her favorites: it doubles as an excellent dining and drinking resource for anyone visiting Buenos Aires.