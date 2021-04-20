Where are you going?
Galerías Güemes

165 Florida
Galería Güemes Buenos Aires Argentina
Galería Güemes Buenos Aires Argentina
Sun 11am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 8am - 7pm

Galería Güemes

Buenos Aires lies on the edge of flat pampa, so even a gentle incline is rare—you’ll have to take some stairs to get a view. The 16-story Galería Güemes, built in 1915, was the city’s first skyscraper, and its top-floor mirador offers great downtown vistas. This restored gallería shines as a spectacular example of art nouveau architecture, complete with glass-domed ceilings, ornate metalwork, and gilt sculptural details. Not surprisingly, legend surrounds the building, including that the writer of The Little Prince, Antoine de Saint-Exupéry, once lived in an upstairs apartment with a pet seal cub.
By Travesías

Bridget Gleeson
AFAR Local Expert
almost 6 years ago

Buenos Aires From Above

Galería Güemes, located in downtown Buenos Aires, is an architectural and cultural landmark: Antoine de Saint-Exupéry lived in the building for two years. The view from the top is just as notable. Take the elevator to the highest floor to access the mirador, or lookout, accessible by a tall spiral staircase. The attendant will provide you with a map of the view, which includes several notable buildings as well as a rare and sweeping view of the Rio de la Plata: on a clear day, you can see Uruguay across the water.

