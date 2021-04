Galerías Güemes

Galería Güemes, located in downtown Buenos Aires , is an architectural and cultural landmark: Antoine de Saint-Exupéry lived in the building for two years. The view from the top is just as notable. Take the elevator to the highest floor to access the mirador, or lookout, accessible by a tall spiral staircase. The attendant will provide you with a map of the view, which includes several notable buildings as well as a rare and sweeping view of the Rio de la Plata: on a clear day, you can see Uruguay across the water.