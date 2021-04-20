Hernán Gipponi Restaurante
Soler 5862, Buenos Aires, Argentina
| +54 11 3220-6800
More info
Sun - Sat 12pm - 11:59am
A table for two at 'the Hotel for the Gourmand'The hot-right-now Fierro Hotel bills itself as the 'Hotel for the Gourmand,' and it's no wonder - the boutique hotel is famous on the foodie scene for hosting special events like 'One Table,' the biweekly TFIF Happy Hour brings in the talent of celebrity bartender Fede Cuco, and - drum roll, please - resident chef Hernán Gipponi and his restaurant were recently recognized at the Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants Awards 2013.
To see what Gipponi - who honed his craft at Michelin-starred restaurants in Spain - can do, come for the nine-course modern Argentinian tasting menu, or splurge on his classy weekend brunch.