Teatro Colón

Cerrito 628, C1010 CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4378-7100
Treat Yourselves to a Night at the Opera

Teatro Colón is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Though the theater was, to the great disappointment of many travelers, closed for years while undergoing major renovations, the Colón has now reopened and is playing host to a busy schedule of opera, ballet, and symphony. If you can’t get tickets for this legendary theater, try another elegant venue like Teatro Nacional Cervantes or Teatro San Martin. Check out Ciudad Cultural Konex if you’d rather see an edgier contemporary performance of modern dance or theater, or head to La Trastienda to hear live music by some of Argentina’s best young artists.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

Tammy Evans
almost 7 years ago

Phantom of the Opera meets Versailles

Not only is this one of the 5 acoustically perfect buildings in the world but after a 5 year $100 million dollar restoration this is a beautiful glittering palace of the arts.
John Oseid
AFAR Local Expert
about 5 years ago

Teatro Colón

Not just a theater as the name suggests, the opulent 1908 Teatro Colón is ranked among the world’s top opera houses for its acoustics. Caruso, Callas and Pavarotti have all graced the stage in this National Historic Monument. For those who can’t make a performance at the house, which was reopened in 2010 after a four-year renovation, backstage tours are a popular experience. In the summer the opera company puts on free outdoor shows on the plaza.

