Teatro Colón
Cerrito 628, C1010 CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4378-7100
Sun - Sat 9am - 5pm
Treat Yourselves to a Night at the OperaTeatro Colón is considered one of the most beautiful theaters in the world. Though the theater was, to the great disappointment of many travelers, closed for years while undergoing major renovations, the Colón has now reopened and is playing host to a busy schedule of opera, ballet, and symphony. If you can’t get tickets for this legendary theater, try another elegant venue like Teatro Nacional Cervantes or Teatro San Martin. Check out Ciudad Cultural Konex if you’d rather see an edgier contemporary performance of modern dance or theater, or head to La Trastienda to hear live music by some of Argentina’s best young artists.
almost 7 years ago
Phantom of the Opera meets Versailles
Not only is this one of the 5 acoustically perfect buildings in the world but after a 5 year $100 million dollar restoration this is a beautiful glittering palace of the arts.
about 5 years ago
