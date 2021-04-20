Where are you going?
Casa Coupage

Francisco Acuña de Figueroa 1790, C1180ABH CABA, Argentina
| +54 11 4861-3644
For serious wine enthusiasts, this is the closed-door dining experience of choice. On Wednesday through Saturday at at Casa Coupage, a pair of sommeliers serve a seasonal tasting menu with wine pairings to nine tables inside their elegant Palermo apartment.

In this intimate environment, dinner doubles as an informal wine course - the sommelier talks you through everything you taste, discussing the grape, terroir and winemaker, answering your questions, even helping you choose a few bottles to take home with you.


By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

