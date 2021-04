You might not guess it from the location—the bar is located far from the busy Palermo nightlife hub, on the edge of downtown, where it's awfully quiet after dark—but Floreria Atlantico is arguably the coolest place to go for cocktails in Buenos Aires right now. And when you finally do roll up to the address, you'll definitely think you're in the wrong place. Unless, of course, you've done your homework: the cocktail bar is located beneath street level, and, more specifically, just beneath a flower shop. That's right. Don't be deterred by the misleading storefront. You'll walk past arrangements of daffodils and roses, then down the stairs, to get into Floreria Atlantico. An instant hit for its encyclopedic menu of innovative cocktails, plus an excellent wine list and well-prepared small plates, it's the place to see and be seen right now. Grab a seat at the long, elegant bar, or a cozy table for two, and watch the beautiful people in their natural habitat.