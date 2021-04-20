Where are you going?
Fundacion Silataj

Vuelta de Obligado 1933, C1428ADC CABA, Argentina
Website
| +54 11 4785-8371
Mon - Fri 10am - 8pm
Sat 10am - 1:30pm

So you didn't have time on this trip to visit Salta, Jujuy, or other breathtakingly gorgeous destinations in Argentina's north - put it on your list for next time. At least you can go home with some beautiful handcrafted objects produced in the region's indigenous communities - and Fundación Silataj, a non-profit fair-trade organization, is the best place to do some responsible shopping.

Items at Silataj are divided into four categories: accessories, art, home and textile. Browse through the online catalogue for an overview, or just poke around the store in person. There's an affiliated shop downtown that's more convenient for some travelers - Arte de Pueblos (www.artedepueblos.org.ar).
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

