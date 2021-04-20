Aramburu
1050 Salta
| +54 11 4305-0439
Photo courtesy of Aramburu
Tue - Sat 7:30pm - 10:30pm
Argentinian Food, Meet the FutureThe unmarked door at an unremarkable address might have you thinking you're in the wrong place—but you're at Aramburu, one of the city's most talked-about dining venues, and the location is a reminder of the chef's humble start in the business. Chef Gonzalo Aramburu honed his craft in noteworthy European restaurants, but when it came time to open his own place in his native Buenos Aires, he didn't have the cash for a stylish Palermo storefront.
Aramburu is still offering his innovative tasting menu with wine pairings—incorporating Argentinian produce into his particular form of molecular gastronomy—out of the open kitchen here. And to great acclaim: he scored a spot on the list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2013.