Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aramburu

1050 Salta
Website
| +54 11 4305-0439
Argentinian Food, Meet the Future Buenos Aires Argentina

More info

Tue - Sat 7:30pm - 10:30pm

Argentinian Food, Meet the Future

The unmarked door at an unremarkable address might have you thinking you're in the wrong place—but you're at Aramburu, one of the city's most talked-about dining venues, and the location is a reminder of the chef's humble start in the business. Chef Gonzalo Aramburu honed his craft in noteworthy European restaurants, but when it came time to open his own place in his native Buenos Aires, he didn't have the cash for a stylish Palermo storefront.

Aramburu is still offering his innovative tasting menu with wine pairings—incorporating Argentinian produce into his particular form of molecular gastronomy—out of the open kitchen here. And to great acclaim: he scored a spot on the list of Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants 2013.
By Bridget Gleeson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points