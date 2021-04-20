Balmy Alley Murals 50 Balmy St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA

Tour Balmy Alley's Murals in the Mission The colorful murals in Balmy Alley are the lower Mission’s own version of the better-known Clarion Alley murals.



Stroll through the small, pedestrian-friendly alleyway to see public work by local artists, a tradition that began in the mid-1980s in response to human rights and political abuses in Central America.



Today, you can see murals depicting scenes from human rights abuse to local gentrification to natural disasters.



Want to learn more? Take a tour with Precita Eyes Muralists.



