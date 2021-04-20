Where are you going?
Balmy Alley Murals

50 Balmy St, San Francisco, CA 94110, USA
Website
| +1 415-285-2287
Tour Balmy Alley's Murals in the Mission

The colorful murals in Balmy Alley are the lower Mission’s own version of the better-known Clarion Alley murals.

Stroll through the small, pedestrian-friendly alleyway to see public work by local artists, a tradition that began in the mid-1980s in response to human rights and political abuses in Central America.

Today, you can see murals depicting scenes from human rights abuse to local gentrification to natural disasters.

Want to learn more? Take a tour with Precita Eyes Muralists.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

Kristin Zibell
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

The Other Mission Mural Alley

Clarion Alley in San Franciso's Mission District seems to get all the crowds. And it should: The graffiti is edgy and ever-changing. However, about six blocks away is Balmy Alley, another alley full of murals. The theme appears to be more socially minded, focusing on human rights. The paintings appear on garage doors and walls of local houses.

