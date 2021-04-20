Balboa Island
Balboa Island, Newport Beach, CA 92662, USA
Frozen Bananas and Balboa BarsWe recently took a trip to the quaint, always sunny, and charming Balboa Island, in Newport Beach, California where I spent many of my formative years. A visit to the island, accessible over a very short bridge or ferry, is must if you are touring Southern California. Walk around the perimeter of the island to see the unique, beautiful homes. Enjoy many of the wonderful shops on the palm tree-lined Marine Blvd. Take a break on the cute small beaches and watch all the locals partake in the Balboa Island lifestyle. But, whatever you do, don't leave without having a famous Balboa Bar or Frozen Banana at Dad's. Enjoy!
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Walking Balboa Island
Walk, shop, row, eat, relax—you can do whatever floats your boat on Balboa Island. There is a walking path that follows the one-and-three-quarter mile circumference, perfect for an afternoon stroll. Local tip: Don’t forget about Little Balboa Island, connected by a bridge towards the end of Marine Street. There, you can walk the three-quarter mile path around, taking in the fresh, salty air and watching all the boats cruise along the harbor.
almost 7 years ago
Memorial Day at Balboa Island in Newport Beach.