Balboa Island Balboa Island, Newport Beach, CA 92662, USA

Frozen Bananas and Balboa Bars We recently took a trip to the quaint, always sunny, and charming Balboa Island, in Newport Beach, California where I spent many of my formative years. A visit to the island, accessible over a very short bridge or ferry, is must if you are touring Southern California. Walk around the perimeter of the island to see the unique, beautiful homes. Enjoy many of the wonderful shops on the palm tree-lined Marine Blvd. Take a break on the cute small beaches and watch all the locals partake in the Balboa Island lifestyle. But, whatever you do, don't leave without having a famous Balboa Bar or Frozen Banana at Dad's. Enjoy!