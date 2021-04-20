Atlanta Movie Tours, Inc.

Atlanta Tours for "Walking Dead" Fans and Movie Buffs
Since the boom in filming in Atlanta
, particularly with the popularity of The Walking Dead,
Atlanta Movie Tours has filled the market with tours of the city’s filming locations. Their Big Zombie Tours visit sites from the famous AMC show as well as the movies Zombieland
and Pet Sematary 2.
The Atlanta Film Sites tour covers locations from Driving Miss Daisy, Scream 2, The Blind Side, Due Date,
and many more. They've also introduced Gone with the Wind and Hunger Games tours. The tours start at $45 and last around 3 hours. Movie buffs will love their introduction to the Hollywood of the South.