Atlanta Botanical Garden
1345 Piedmont Ave NE, Atlanta, GA 30309, USA
| +1 404-876-5859
Tue - Sun 9am - 5pm
Atlanta's Urban Horticultural OasisThe Atlanta Botanical Garden has been voted the city's best place to commune with nature and upon visiting you'll agree. Located next to the sprawling Piedmont Park, the gardens boast 30 acres of plant life. But you'll find more than just flowers at the garden. Sculptures by glass artist Dave Chihuly are scattered throughout and there are events held constantly. It's one of the city's top places to get married and holds concerts in the gardens. They decorate accordingly by season, showcasing scarecrows in the fall and holiday lights in winter. Be sure to check what's in bloom before you go.
almost 7 years ago
Garden of Lights
During the holiday season, the Atlanta Botanical Garden offers the Garden Lights Holiday Nights event. It starts in November and goes through January. The lights transform the gardens into a magical wonderland. I reluctantly went with my parents one year and was pleasantly surprised by how cool it was. It can get a tad crowded, especially on weekend nights, so be patient and don't forget to look up into the trees.
almost 7 years ago
Atlanta Visit
Sparkling sculpture, dazzling cityscape, history, culture. Atlanta has charms that entice the soul and excite the spirit. Seen from Dale Chihuly's Paper. The Jimmy Carter Presidential Museum, Martin Luther King, Jr. Historical Center and the Botanical Gardens can all be "tasted" within the same day. My brief visit has me longing to "savor" each in the future.
over 6 years ago
Great Place to visit
This is a great place to have an alumni event or a date or even to hang out with friends or family. They have theme presentations with flora and fauna regularly. There is also one air conditioned building which you can duck into on really hot and humid days. Fun place to see and be seen!