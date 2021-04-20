Aria Antiques
1522 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
| +1 415-433-0219
Photo by Curious Expeditions/Flickr
Shop for Antique Oddities in North BeachWhen you think of antique stores, you usually think of dust and clutter. Not so at Aria Antiques in North Beach, where the clean shop could pass for an oddities museum.
In the market for an old globe or vintage maps? Old keys? Zoological chart? Then Aria Antiques, and the keen eye for antiques of owner Bill Haskell, is what you need.
Keep an eye out for a closed or open sign on the door; when Bill goes to Europe to collect more antiques, the store can be closed for weeks. Keep in mind that Aria is cash only!
Aria Antiques is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 6 pm.