Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Aria Antiques

1522 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133, USA
Website
| +1 415-433-0219
Shop for Antique Oddities in North Beach San Francisco California United States

Shop for Antique Oddities in North Beach

When you think of antique stores, you usually think of dust and clutter. Not so at Aria Antiques in North Beach, where the clean shop could pass for an oddities museum.

In the market for an old globe or vintage maps? Old keys? Zoological chart? Then Aria Antiques, and the keen eye for antiques of owner Bill Haskell, is what you need.

Keep an eye out for a closed or open sign on the door; when Bill goes to Europe to collect more antiques, the store can be closed for weeks. Keep in mind that Aria is cash only!

Aria Antiques is open Mondays through Saturdays from 11 am to 6 pm.

By Liv Combe , AFAR Contributor

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points