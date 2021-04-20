Jumping the gigantic stairs at the Apartheid Museum

Our kids adored this museum for its outside features, which allowed my husband and me time to split up and take in the deeper insides. Trading off is a great way for families traveling the world with young kids to fully enjoy and appreciate the travel- when museums like the Apartheid Museum exist, with their clever landscaping and well crafted exhibits, this is all the easier. Our kids did take in some of the greater messages as well, and did so without complaint as they were able to take breaks to have fun.