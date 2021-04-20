Where are you going?
Antique Mall of West Seattle

4516 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116, USA
Website
| +1 206-935-9774
Old-Time Treasures at the Antique Mall Seattle Washington United States

More info

Sun 11am - 5pm
Mon - Fri 12pm - 6pm
Sat 11am - 6pm

Old-Time Treasures at the Antique Mall

Like many antique stores, the Antique Mall of West Seattle somehow seems bigger on the inside than on the outside. Step through the narrow entryway and you’ll be confronted with stacks, piles, mountains of treasures from yesteryear — everything from vintage glassware to old medicine bottles and luxurious fur coats. Some stalls specialize in certain themes, but many are just a hodgepodge of all kinds of old items, so go slowly and leave no Pyrex bowl unturned. There’s a second floor with even more to discover; antique lovers could happily spend a whole afternoon in here.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

