Old-Time Treasures at the Antique Mall
Like many antique stores, the Antique Mall of West Seattle
somehow seems bigger on the inside than on the outside. Step through the narrow entryway and you’ll be confronted with stacks, piles, mountains of treasures from yesteryear — everything from vintage glassware to old medicine bottles and luxurious fur coats. Some stalls specialize in certain themes, but many are just a hodgepodge of all kinds of old items, so go slowly and leave no Pyrex bowl unturned. There’s a second floor with even more to discover; antique lovers could happily spend a whole afternoon in here.