Alii Kula Lavender
1100 Waipoli Rd, Kula, HI 96790, USA
| +1 808-878-3004
More info
Sun - Sat 9am - 4pm
In the Mountains of Maui: Alii Kula Lavender FarmIn Maui's Upland country on the slopes of Haleakala is the Alii Kula Lavender Farm, a great spot for an adventurous morning or afternoon among the clouds. There are a dozen varieties of lavender harvested through out the year as well as a multitude of other fruits and plants.
You can take a formal tour or a self-guided walk to explore, taste and smell the magnificent gardens of a former returned florist who planted a sprig of lavender he received as a house-warming gift when you bought his retirement property.
It is great for kids - there is a free scavenger hunt they can do with a prize at the end for their participation. What kid doesn't love that. Another game to play with kids is trying to spot the chameleons that live on property - not an easy task.
There is a lovely store with a multitude of lavender scented, infused or laced products. Do not miss the lavender scone made by a local baker served with lillikoi-lavender honey and a cup of lavender infused honey. On hot day enjoy a lavender lemonade or ice tea - delicious!
They do private events and catering so it is perfect spot for a small event or picnic with a spectacular view.