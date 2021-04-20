Middelalderparken
Gamle Oslo, 0150 Oslo, Norway
| +47 21 80 21 80
Photo courtesy of Øystein H Brekke/ Wikimedia Commons
Medieval Walking in Oslo's City CenterFor history buffs, Middelalderparken (the Medieval Park) is the place to go. The park is part of the 'medieval city of Oslo', the part of Oslo that houses the most medieval ruins of once-upon-a-time cathedrals, churches and monasteries.
Several buildings are still intact, like Akershus fortress (another afar.com highlight) and the beautiful Old Bishop's Palace.
Many of the ruins aren't much to look at today; there are no ghostly structures and many of the ruins could be mistaken for random stones scattered on the ground, but don't let that fool you into thinking that this place isn't worth a visit.
Walking here, you'll walk with the ghosts of Oslo's past. From here, you can gaze at the newly constructed business area known as 'Bar Code', and if you're of a philosophical nature, it might get you thinking about what has been, what is, and what will be...