Dine on Southwestern Cuisine and Delicious Margaritas

Wedged between former cotton mills in the neighborhood of Cabbagetown, Agave is an Atlanta favorite for its eclectic Southwestern cuisine. The posole soup and spicy tequila anejo shrimp with grits put a Southern spin on Southwestern classics. Most of the dishes come in gluten-free varieties. Try the classic margaritas or go funky with mango or passionfruit varieties.