African Craft Market Main Rd & William Nicol Dr., Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2191, South Africa

Take The Big 5 Home With You Life sized replicas of Rhinos and steel Elephants are the order of the day at this location. Here you'll find beaded wire works of African plants and animals, Jewellery, art, stone statues and many other interesting curios.



If you're looking for a few souvenirs to take back home as memories and gifts for friends, a good place to look would be the market at the intersection of William Nicol and Main Roads in Bryanston.



Beaded keyrings and traditional styled jewellery can be bought at a great price and if you buy a few items it's worthwhile haggling with the artists and store vendors for a better price.



One of the artists, Gabriel, manufactures some amazing tin animals, which includes the Big 5 of Africa.



A staple of tourist souvenirs are wooden Giraffes, so be sure to check a few out that you might want to take home with you!



If you don't make it to this specific location, you will likely find street vendors selling similar wares. So keep an eye out for them!