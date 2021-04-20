Ace Hotel New York
20 W 29th St, New York, NY 10001, USA
| +1 212-679-2222
Photo by Ace Hotel New York
Ace Hotel New YorkWith headquarters in Portland, Oregon, the Ace Hotel brings a dose of Pacific Northwest cool to the Flatiron District of Manhattan. Located in a turn-of-the-century building, the Ace has become a hub for stylish visitors and freelancing New Yorkers—locals often set up shop in the hip lobby to work and sip Stumptown coffee. The aesthetic is laid-back yet creative, with fun local art, free Wi-Fi, and quirky touches like tabletops made from discarded Hubble telescope lenses. The Ace is unpretentious and inviting, with a social and interactive lobby and two destination restaurants. Rooms range from small bunk rooms to spacious loft suites—offering a match for a variety of price points.
More Recommendations
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago
Photo booth rush
After a hard day at work I've been known to stop by the Ace Hotel and have a drink or two. This usually leads to a visit to the hotels photo-booth. It's one of my favorite things to do in New York! Somehow the experience always has the same effect of making me feel like a kid again. It's like hopping on a swing or a bike. The excitement is a rush with the instant gratification of some film to share with my friends.
AFAR Contributor
over 5 years ago
Writer's Haven at the Ace Hotel New York
Emerging writers, including Chelsea Hodson and Dale Peck, stay and explore a forgotten art form: the letter. They then leave the missives bedside for guests.
almost 7 years ago
Sinking into Ace New York
The 269-room Ace Hotel New York feels like a well-worn, supple leather sofa where everyone from young Yale lawyers to indie filmmakers sink into easy conversation about micro-loans, SEO and first dates. At least that’s what I’m overhearing while sitting at one of the many long communal tables filled with laptop-wielding loungers in the World War II era lobby. That’s what you do here. You lounge. It’s Friday afternoon and there must be 80 people in all forms of postures sitting around talking, typing, Skyping and sipping endless cappuccinos in the dim light in all of their hipster glory There’s a vintage photo booth in the lobby, a huge Civil War American flag over the small bar and massive white pillars rimmed with retro police station bulbs. A Provençale flower cart welcomes you at the entrance and the registration desk looks like an old-time pharmacy. The Ace was created in the bones of the historic, single-occupancy Breslin hotel, and I can sense those past stories of itinerant travelers enveloping the room. Asian tourists, a group of older women with shopping bags and dozens of students come and go around me, like a slow film montage unfolding in the comfortable dark. A couple girls across from me talk endlessly about a first date during the night before. “He asked if this was a real date, and I said ‘yes,’” chirps one of them.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Ultimate Trendsetter
I love the details and whimsy of the Ace hotels. They don't sacrifice convenience for style, they've got both in equal measure. I've also stayed at the Portland Ace, and it's just as dreamy.