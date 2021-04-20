58 Tour Eiffel
1er étage Tour Eiffel Champ de Mars, 75007 Paris, France
| +33 1 83 77 70 58
Dining in the Eiffel TowerThere is a relatively unknown restaurant on the first platform of the Eiffel Tower. This used to be a private conference room area closed to the public. But it's was re-done into a restaurant called 58 Eiffel Tower.
It sits at 58 meters above the ground, hence the name! The restaurant is unique in that it serves products only produced in France (or French territories) so the ingredients are fresh and only what is in season.
The preparation of the food is a challenge due to the harsh constraints of all the fire regulations for the tower. There is no gas, everything is electric which any chef will tell you is not the easiest when it comes to controlling temperature, etc. They offer a fixe prix menu that includes a glass of champagne, a starter, wine and water, main course, dessert and coffee. You can also order a la carte as well, if that is what you prefer. In addition, they have a kids menu as well.
You must make a reservation which allows you to (a) go to a special booth where you do not have to wait in line to pick up your ticket, (b) access to a special no-wait line to access the elevator to the first platform (c) full access to the first platform.
When making a reservation, try to get a table on the outside so you have a view on Paris, rather than on the inside, which gives you a view of the interior of the tower.
It is a great way to bypass all the tourists and enjoy a unique experience in the Eiffel Tower.