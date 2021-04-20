3rd Ave Shore

Kailua Vibe to Take Home at 3rd Ave Shore Folks in Kailua really work together to protect the uber cool beach factor of the town. But face it, since a major landholder of commercial properties (now sold to another) began bussing in Japanese tourists for day-tripping from Waikiki a few years ago, and Obama makes your town his holiday hideout, you've been discovered Kailua.



So Kailua sells tee shirts, fresh juice smoothies, haute muumuus, soaps, canoes, water sport rentals and tours, has great eateries, all manner of " made in Kailua" goodies, and even a Whole Foods. What they all come looking for is the "Kailua vibe" an indescribable laid-back, coconut tree, walk to the beach, surf board under your arm, lifestyle.



Kailua tries to balance entrepreneurship with protecting what makes it so special and that's why I love 3rd Ave Shore.



Here Sam (Samantha) and Ted Hardin's imaginative original SURFace designs are made into removable decals of all sizes, so take a little bit of the elusive Kailua vibe home to put up on your wall. Who wouldn't want a honu ( turtle), surfboard or orange VW bus peeking at you from your wall every time you think of Kailua?