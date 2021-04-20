Where are you going?
Teatro Carmen

380 S Meyer Ave, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Website
| +1 800-333-4636
Teatro in the Barrio Viejo Tucson Arizona United States

Teatro in the Barrio Viejo

Just south of downtown Tucson is a reminder of the city's Hispanic-and-adobe past: the Barrio Viejo. One of the most eye-catching buildings is the Teatro Carmen, which opened in 1914. For the rest of the teens and on into the mid-1920s, this venue featured Spanish-language plays and concerts. Plans exist to restore this structure, but for now you can still admire its colorful façade as you wander in this historic neighborhood and catch glimpses of history amidst the restoration.
By Joseph Cyr , AFAR Local Expert

