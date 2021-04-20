Austin Trailer Park and Eatery
1311 S 1st St, Austin, TX 78704, USA
Austin Food Truck Park & EateryThe food truck scene in Austin has long been thriving and the South Austin Trailer Park and Eatery is a great example as to why. At this location of 1311 S 1st street, you'll get to eat the delicious benefits that come with three fabulous food trucks that chose to collaborate here and reward their patrons with a few extra creature comforts that don't normally come with the food truck environment. Here, Conscious Cravings, Holy Cacao and Torchy's Tacos have pitched in to provide both outdoor seating and covered, pavilion seating to choose from. There are proper restrooms, couches, a big screen tv and even a foosball and ping pong table for your enjoyment!
Open every day, this is a great spot to support your local food trucks and possibly even beat that Texas heat in the summer.