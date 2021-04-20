Where are you going?
10 Via Bel Canto

10 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, NV 89011, USA
Website
Italian Ristorante in a Mediterranean Setting Henderson Nevada United States

Italian Ristorante in a Mediterranean Setting

An authentic family-owned Italian ristorante, Luna Rossa offers a thick menu of antipasti, pizzas, entrées, and homemade pastas. Favorite items include asiago cheese-filled gnocchetti, salad with grilled salmon and green beans, and linguine with clams. Or go for its homemade ravioli in a variety of flavors, three types of gnocchi, or an indulgent fettuccine Alfredo. Not a pasta night? Order a thin-crust pizza or delicious entrée of chicken or veal. No matter what you’ve chosen to dig into, don’t skip the wine—Luna Rossa’s list is as impressive as those homemade ravioli.
By Abby Tegnelia , AFAR Local Expert

