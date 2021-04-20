10 Via Bel Canto 10 Via Bel Canto, Henderson, NV 89011, USA

Italian Ristorante in a Mediterranean Setting An authentic family-owned Italian ristorante, Luna Rossa offers a thick menu of antipasti, pizzas, entrées, and homemade pastas. Favorite items include asiago cheese-filled gnocchetti, salad with grilled salmon and green beans, and linguine with clams. Or go for its homemade ravioli in a variety of flavors, three types of gnocchi, or an indulgent fettuccine Alfredo. Not a pasta night? Order a thin-crust pizza or delicious entrée of chicken or veal. No matter what you’ve chosen to dig into, don’t skip the wine—Luna Rossa’s list is as impressive as those homemade ravioli.