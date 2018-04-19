Home>Travel inspiration>Hotels>News and Openings

Travelers’ Choice Awards 2018: The Best Hotels for Every Traveler

By AFAR Editors

Apr 19, 2018

From the May/June 2018 issue

Announcing the winners of the 2018 Travelers' Choice Awards: Hotels

For AFAR’s second annual Travelers’ Choice hotel awards, our readers cast close to 60,000 votes to recognize their favorite hotels, from a romantic retreat on Italy’s Amalfi Coast to a cliffside lodge in northern New Zealand.

Some of the best views of Tokyo can be found here.
BEST URBAN OASIS: MANDARIN ORIENTAL, TOKYO

Given this hotel’s extensive spa treatments and 11 top-notch dining options, and roomy quarters, you might not want to leave this nirvana 30 floors above Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district. But if you do, the Mandarin Oriental connects directly to the city’s vast subway system, making it easy to explore the sprawling metropolis.

Finalists:
Belmond Charleston Place
Chicago Athletic Association
The Connaught, London 
The Hoxton, Paris
One&Only The Palm, Dubai
The Peninsula Beverly Hills
PUBLIC Hotel, New York City
The PuLi Hotel and Spa, Shanghai

Indulge in Six Senses (especially taste) at the Portuguese wine country resort.
BEST VINEYARD HOTEL: SIX SENSES DOURO VALLEY

Wellness and wine pair well at the renovated 19th-century manor nestled in Portugal’s Douro Valley, the world’s oldest demarcated wine region.

Finalists:
The Allison Inn & Spa, Willamette Valley, Oregon
Babylonstoren, Stellenbosch, South Africa 
Castello Banfi Il Borgo, Tuscany
Château de Bagnols, Beaujolais, France
Farmhouse Inn, Sonoma
Harvest Inn, Napa Valley
Hotel Marqués de Riscal, Elciego, Spain
Las Alcobas Napa Valley
Viña Vik Hotel, Chile

Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora is your own tropical paradise.
BEST FOR AN EPIC STAY: FOUR SEASONS RESORT BORA BORA

Close your eyes and imagine the turquoise waters of a French Polynesian lagoon, home to schools of neon-hued fish. Beyond the thatched roof of your overwater bungalow, mist hangs low around Mount Otemanu on Bora Bora. Now open your eyes and book a stay at this resort, on the winner’s list again this year.

Finalists:
Belmond Sanctuary Lodge, Machu Picchu
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai
Explora Atacama, Chile
Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland & Labrador
Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Chiang Rai, Thailand
ION Adventure Hotel, Nesjavellir, Iceland
Nihi Sumba Island, Indonesia
Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California
Singita Grumeti, Tanzania

Marie Antoinette took piano lessons in the building that became Hôtel de Crillon; now, a suite (pictured) is named for her.
Courtesy of Hôtel de Crillon, A Rosewood Hotel
Marie Antoinette took piano lessons in the building that became Hôtel de Crillon; now, a suite (pictured) is named for her.

BEST NEW HOTEL:  HÔTEL DE CRILLON, A ROSEWOOD HOTEL

The restored neoclassical palace is steps away from the most famous boulevards of Paris. Ornate but modern interiors and stellar service prove how its new interpretation of French hospitality fits the 21st century. Read more reasons to love this hotel: The Showstopping Hotels Redefining Modern Hospitality

Finalists:
Anantara Al Baleed Resort Salalah, Oman
Avani+ Luang Prabang, Laos
Bisate Lodge, Rwanda
Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Miami
Hotel Eden, Rome
Hotel Emiliano Rio
The Loren at Pink Beach, Bermuda
Nekupe, Nicaragua
Park Hyatt St. Kitts
Shore Club Turks & Caicos
The Silo Hotel, Cape Town
Time + Tide Miavana, Madagascar
Villa Brown Jerusalem
The Whitby Hotel, New York City

Designer Patricia Urquiola's touch is evident throughout Il Sereno.
BEST DESIGN HOTEL: IL SERENO LAGO DI COMO

Designer Patricia Urquiola broke with Lake Como tradition when she brought her clean, modern style to its shores. In 30 spacious suites, guests will find a soothing neutral color palette and floor-to-ceiling windows with waterfront views.

Finalists:
Ace Hotel New Orleans
Conservatorium Hotel, Amsterdam
Ellerman House, Cape Town
Faena Hotel Buenos Aires
J.K. Place Firenze
Las Alcobas, Mexico City
The NoMad New York
The Siam Hotel, Bangkok
The Upper House, Hong Kong

Andaz Maui presents the best of Hawaii: great beaches, tasty bites, and a sociable atmosphere.
BEST BEACH HOTEL: ANDAZ MAUI AT WAILEA RESORT

The versatile Maui beach resort helps everyone feel at home. Sip a mai tai with live music at Lehua Lounge, take in the sunset from one of three cascading infinity pools, or swim with the sea life (GoPro and snorkeling gear included).

Finalists:
&Beyond Benguerra Island, Mozambique
Acqualina Resort & Spa, Miami
Auberge Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Los Cabos
Auberge Malliouhana, Anguilla
Casa de las Olas, Tulum, Mexico
Cayo Espanto, Belize
Cheval Blanc, St. Barth Isle de France
Kahala Hotel & Resort, Honolulu
Kamalame Cay, Bahamas
Kokomo Private Island Resort, Fiji
Rosewood Phuket
Soneva Kiri, Koh Kood, Thailand
Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point, California
Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia

Luxury meets adventure at The Lodge at Kauri Cliffs.
BEST FOR OUTDOOR ADVENTURE: THE LODGE AT KAURI CLIFFS

Sweeping Pacific vistas? Check. Scenic hiking? Check. Renowned sport fishing? Surfing? World-class golfing? Check, check, check. You can do it all at the 22-suite lodge that sits on 6,000 acres near Matauri Bay on New Zealand’s North Island.

Finalists:

Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai
Angama Mara, Kenya
Asilia Jabali Ridge, Tanzania
Beresheet, Mitzpe Ramon, Israel
Clayoquot Wilderness Resort, Tofino, Canada
Dunton Hot Springs, Dolores, Colorado
Longitude 131º, Yulara, Australia
Mombo Camp, Mombo Concession, Botswana
Nayara, Arenal, Costa Rica
One&Only Wolgan Valley, Australia
The Resort at Paws Up, Greenough, Montana
Saffire Freycinet, Tasmania, Australia
Singular Patagonia, Chile
Talon Lodge & Spa, Alaska

Celebs past and present have been staying at La Mamounia since its opening in 1925.
BEST GRANDE DAME: LA MAMOUNIA

Sensory pleasures abound in the Marrakech palace hotel: the sound of splashing water from a courtyard fountain, the sight of traditional zellige tile-work patterns and sculpted wood, the scent of orange blossoms and roses from the garden. For a truly over-the-top experience, book one of the three 7,500-square-foot riads.

Finalists:
Alvear Palace Hotel, Buenos Aires
Dolder Grand, Zurich
The Gritti Palace, Venice
The Hay-Adams, Washington, D.C.
Hotel del Coronado, San Diego
Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
Ritz Paris
The Savoy, London
The St. Regis New York

Experience traditional Balinese healing techniques at Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve.
BEST SPA & WELLNESS RETREAT: MANDAPA, A RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE

Resident masters in the ancient art of Balinese healing help you relax your body and spirit at the two-time winning resort in Ubud. Book an appointment to balance your chakras (with a private aromatherapy or acupressure session), or experience an offsite blessing ritual conducted by a high priestess.

Finalists:
Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah
Amansala, Tulum, Mexico
Calistoga Ranch, California
Canyon Ranch, Lenox, Massachusetts
Cavallo Point, Sausalito, California
Chablé Resort, Yucatán, Mexico
Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Italy
Hamilton Princess, Bermuda
JW Marriott Marco Island, Florida
Le Guanahani, St. Barths
Mii Amo, Sedona, Arizona
Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Honolulu
Sanctuary Resort & Spa on Camelback Mountain, Scottsdale, Arizona 
Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, California 

Business and leisure intertwine at Baccarat Hotel in Manhattan.
BEST BUSINESS HOTEL:  BACCARAT HOTEL & RESIDENCES NEW YORK 

The famed French crystal company opened its flagship luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan in 2015. Enjoy a craft cocktail at the bar or book a treatment at the first dedicated spa by skincare line La Mer.

Finalists:
Ames Boston Hotel
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
Corinthia Hotel, London
Four Seasons Hotel, Toronto
The Fullerton Bay Hotel, Singapore
InterContinental Hong Kong
The Langham, Chicago
Loews Regency San Francisco
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme
The Peninsula Shanghai
Raffles Dubai
Shangri-La Hotel, Vancouver
The St. Regis Mexico City

Hotel Santa Caterina, with its Amalfi Coast views, is a perfect spot for a romantic getaway.
BEST ROMANTIC RETREAT: HOTEL SANTA CATARINA 

The family-owned Italian hideaway perched on the picturesque Amalfi Coast is a favorite with honeymooners. Order an Aperol Spritz at the beach club or admire the pink bougainvillea and Mediterranean Sea from your private balcony.

Finalists:
Amankila, Bali
Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland
Belmond Hotel Monasterio, Cusco, Peru
Conrad Bora Bora Nui, Bora Bora
Halekulani, Honolulu
Hotel Santa Caterina, Amalfi Coast, Italy
Il Pellicano, Porto Ercole, Italy
The Resort at Pedregal, Los Cabos, Mexico
Rockhouse, Negril, Jamaica
Ventana Big Sur, California

Get ready for award-winning meals and beautiful accommodations at Le Bristol.
BEST FOODIE STAY: LE BRISTOL PARIS

With four Michelin stars and four distinct eateries all helmed by the legendary chef Eric Frechon, Le Bristol is worth a trip to Paris for the meals alone.

Finalists:
Antica Corte Pallavicina, Parma, Italy
Ballymaloe House, County Cork, Ireland
The Beekman, New York City
Blackberry Farm, Walland, Tennessee
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Kayotei, Yamanaka, Japan
Meadowood Napa Valley
The Vines Resort & Spa, Mendoza, Argentina
Zero George, Charleston, South Carolina

