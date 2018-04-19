Travelers’ Choice Awards 2018: The Best Hotels for Every Traveler

Courtesy of Mandarin Oriental
Apr 19, 2018
From the May/June 2018 issue
Announcing the winners of the 2018 Travelers' Choice Awards: Hotels
For AFAR’s second annual Travelers’ Choice hotel awards, our readers cast close to 60,000 votes to recognize their favorite hotels, from a romantic retreat on Italy’s Amalfi Coast to a cliffside lodge in northern New Zealand.
Article continues below advertisement
MANDARIN ORIENTAL, TOKYO
Given this hotel’s extensive spa treatments and 11 top-notch dining options, and roomy quarters, you might not want to leave this nirvana 30 floors above Tokyo’s Nihonbashi district. But if you do, the Mandarin Oriental connects directly to the city’s vast subway system, making it easy to explore the sprawling metropolis.
Finalists:
Belmond Charleston Place
Chicago Athletic Association
The Connaught, London
The Hoxton, Paris
One&Only The Palm, Dubai
The Peninsula Beverly Hills
PUBLIC Hotel, New York City
The PuLi Hotel and Spa, Shanghai
SIX SENSES DOURO VALLEY
Wellness and wine pair well at the renovated 19th-century manor nestled in Portugal’s Douro Valley, the world’s oldest demarcated wine region.
Finalists:
The Allison Inn & Spa, Willamette Valley, Oregon
Babylonstoren, Stellenbosch, South Africa
Castello Banfi Il Borgo, Tuscany
Château de Bagnols, Beaujolais, France
Farmhouse Inn, Sonoma
Harvest Inn, Napa Valley
Hotel Marqués de Riscal, Elciego, Spain
Las Alcobas Napa Valley
Viña Vik Hotel, Chile
FOUR SEASONS RESORT BORA BORA
Close your eyes and imagine the turquoise waters of a French Polynesian lagoon, home to schools of neon-hued fish. Beyond the thatched roof of your overwater bungalow, mist hangs low around Mount Otemanu on Bora Bora. Now open your eyes and book a stay at this resort, on the winner’s list again this year.
Finalists:
Belmond Sanctuary Lodge, Machu Picchu
Burj Al Arab Jumeirah, Dubai
Explora Atacama, Chile
Fogo Island Inn, Newfoundland & Labrador
Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle, Chiang Rai, Thailand
ION Adventure Hotel, Nesjavellir, Iceland
Nihi Sumba Island, Indonesia
Post Ranch Inn, Big Sur, California
Singita Grumeti, Tanzania
BEST NEW HOTEL: HÔTEL DE CRILLON, A ROSEWOOD HOTEL
Article continues below advertisement
The restored neoclassical palace is steps away from the most famous boulevards of Paris. Ornate but modern interiors and stellar service prove how its new interpretation of French hospitality fits the 21st century. Read more reasons to love this hotel: The Showstopping Hotels Redefining Modern Hospitality
Finalists:
Anantara Al Baleed Resort Salalah, Oman
Avani+ Luang Prabang, Laos
Bisate Lodge, Rwanda
Four Seasons at The Surf Club, Miami
Hotel Eden, Rome
Hotel Emiliano Rio
The Loren at Pink Beach, Bermuda
Nekupe, Nicaragua
Park Hyatt St. Kitts
Shore Club Turks & Caicos
The Silo Hotel, Cape Town
Time + Tide Miavana, Madagascar
Villa Brown Jerusalem
The Whitby Hotel, New York City
IL SERENO LAGO DI COMO
Designer Patricia Urquiola broke with Lake Como tradition when she brought her clean, modern style to its shores. In 30 spacious suites, guests will find a soothing neutral color palette and floor-to-ceiling windows with waterfront views.
Finalists:
Ace Hotel New Orleans
Conservatorium Hotel, Amsterdam
Ellerman House, Cape Town
Faena Hotel Buenos Aires
J.K. Place Firenze
Las Alcobas, Mexico City
The NoMad New York
The Siam Hotel, Bangkok
The Upper House, Hong Kong
ANDAZ MAUI AT WAILEA RESORT
The versatile Maui beach resort helps everyone feel at home. Sip a mai tai with live music at Lehua Lounge, take in the sunset from one of three cascading infinity pools, or swim with the sea life (GoPro and snorkeling gear included).
Finalists:
&Beyond Benguerra Island, Mozambique
Acqualina Resort & Spa, Miami
Auberge Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Los Cabos
Auberge Malliouhana, Anguilla
Casa de las Olas, Tulum, Mexico
Cayo Espanto, Belize
Cheval Blanc, St. Barth Isle de France
Kahala Hotel & Resort, Honolulu
Kamalame Cay, Bahamas
Kokomo Private Island Resort, Fiji
Rosewood Phuket
Soneva Kiri, Koh Kood, Thailand
Monarch Beach Resort, Dana Point, California
Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort, St. Lucia
Article continues below advertisement
Sweeping Pacific vistas? Check. Scenic hiking? Check. Renowned sport fishing? Surfing? World-class golfing? Check, check, check. You can do it all at the 22-suite lodge that sits on 6,000 acres near Matauri Bay on New Zealand’s North Island.
Finalists:
Al Maha, a Luxury Collection Desert Resort & Spa, Dubai
Angama Mara, Kenya
Asilia Jabali Ridge, Tanzania
Beresheet, Mitzpe Ramon, Israel
Clayoquot Wilderness Resort, Tofino, Canada
Dunton Hot Springs, Dolores, Colorado
Longitude 131º, Yulara, Australia
Mombo Camp, Mombo Concession, Botswana
Nayara, Arenal, Costa Rica
One&Only Wolgan Valley, Australia
The Resort at Paws Up, Greenough, Montana
Saffire Freycinet, Tasmania, Australia
Singular Patagonia, Chile
Talon Lodge & Spa, Alaska
Sensory pleasures abound in the Marrakech palace hotel: the sound of splashing water from a courtyard fountain, the sight of traditional zellige tile-work patterns and sculpted wood, the scent of orange blossoms and roses from the garden. For a truly over-the-top experience, book one of the three 7,500-square-foot riads.
Finalists:
Alvear Palace Hotel, Buenos Aires
Dolder Grand, Zurich
The Gritti Palace, Venice
The Hay-Adams, Washington, D.C.
Hotel del Coronado, San Diego
Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong
Ritz Paris
The Savoy, London
The St. Regis New York
MANDAPA, A RITZ-CARLTON RESERVE
Resident masters in the ancient art of Balinese healing help you relax your body and spirit at the two-time winning resort in Ubud. Book an appointment to balance your chakras (with a private aromatherapy or acupressure session), or experience an offsite blessing ritual conducted by a high priestess.
Article continues below advertisement
Finalists:
Amangiri, Canyon Point, Utah
Amansala, Tulum, Mexico
Calistoga Ranch, California
Canyon Ranch, Lenox, Massachusetts
Cavallo Point, Sausalito, California
Chablé Resort, Yucatán, Mexico
Grand Hotel Tremezzo, Italy
Hamilton Princess, Bermuda
JW Marriott Marco Island, Florida
Le Guanahani, St. Barths
Mii Amo, Sedona, Arizona
Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa, Honolulu
Sanctuary Resort & Spa on Camelback Mountain, Scottsdale, Arizona
Terranea Resort, Rancho Palos Verdes, California
BACCARAT HOTEL & RESIDENCES NEW YORK
The famed French crystal company opened its flagship luxury hotel in Midtown Manhattan in 2015. Enjoy a craft cocktail at the bar or book a treatment at the first dedicated spa by skincare line La Mer.
Finalists:
Ames Boston Hotel
Andaz Tokyo Toranomon Hills
Corinthia Hotel, London
Four Seasons Hotel, Toronto
The Fullerton Bay Hotel, Singapore
InterContinental Hong Kong
The Langham, Chicago
Loews Regency San Francisco
Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok
Park Hyatt Paris-Vendôme
The Peninsula Shanghai
Raffles Dubai
Shangri-La Hotel, Vancouver
The St. Regis Mexico City
HOTEL SANTA CATARINA
The family-owned Italian hideaway perched on the picturesque Amalfi Coast is a favorite with honeymooners. Order an Aperol Spritz at the beach club or admire the pink bougainvillea and Mediterranean Sea from your private balcony.
Finalists:
Amankila, Bali
Ashford Castle, County Mayo, Ireland
Belmond Hotel Monasterio, Cusco, Peru
Conrad Bora Bora Nui, Bora Bora
Halekulani, Honolulu
Hotel Santa Caterina, Amalfi Coast, Italy
Il Pellicano, Porto Ercole, Italy
The Resort at Pedregal, Los Cabos, Mexico
Rockhouse, Negril, Jamaica
Ventana Big Sur, California
LE BRISTOL PARIS
With four Michelin stars and four distinct eateries all helmed by the legendary chef Eric Frechon, Le Bristol is worth a trip to Paris for the meals alone.
Finalists:
Antica Corte Pallavicina, Parma, Italy
Ballymaloe House, County Cork, Ireland
The Beekman, New York City
Blackberry Farm, Walland, Tennessee
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas
Kayotei, Yamanaka, Japan
Meadowood Napa Valley
The Vines Resort & Spa, Mendoza, Argentina
Zero George, Charleston, South Carolina
>>Next: The Showstopping Hotels Redefining Modern Hospitality
Sign up for the Daily Wander newsletter for expert travel inspiration and tips
Please enter a valid email address.
Read our privacy policy