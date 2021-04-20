Hotel Santa Caterina

The Dreamiest of Cliffside Hotels in Italy

I had been told about the Santa Caterina for several years before actually going for my honeymoon. Words can’t convey what’s so special about this beautiful, family-operated hotel. Nor can photos. There's a warmth in every little detail here—from the old-school stationery in every room to the Bellinis fixed in the lobby bar at 5 o’clock. The staff is generous and knowledgeable, each room has its own individual look (lots of wonderful antiques, books, and art), and the beach club is out of this world. Six nights weren’t enough here. I can't wait to return.