Hotel Santa Caterina
Via Mauro Comite, 9, 84011 Amalfi SA, Italy
| +39 089 871012
Photo courtesy of Hotel-Santa-Caterina, a member of The Leading Hotels of the World or Le Sirenuse
Hotel Santa CaterinaBuilt into rocky cliffs that tumble down to the sea, Hotel Santa Caterina is the embodiment of Amalfi Coast dreams. Bougainvillea blooms adorn corners of the 19th-century mansion, while lush terraced gardens teem with citrus trees and vine-covered pergolas. Public spaces are decorated in an elegant Mediterranean style, peppered with antique pieces and sweet details such as hand-painted majolica tiles, while light-filled guest rooms and suites feature Bulgari toiletries and balconies with sea views. Elevators are on hand to whisk guests down to the beach and a saltwater pool, where chic loungers and parasols line a stone sundeck and uninterrupted vistas lurk around every corner. You’ll find classic Italian fare and fresh seafood on the menu at the beachside bar as well as two restaurants, both of which spill out onto terraces. Even the spa offers a dose of local flavor with a signature Amalfi gold lemon massage. The Gambardella family has owned the property for generations, which may account for the consistently charming service and the loyalty of guests, who return year after year.
More Recommendations
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
The Dreamiest of Cliffside Hotels in Italy
I had been told about the Santa Caterina for several years before actually going for my honeymoon. Words can’t convey what’s so special about this beautiful, family-operated hotel. Nor can photos. There's a warmth in every little detail here—from the old-school stationery in every room to the Bellinis fixed in the lobby bar at 5 o’clock. The staff is generous and knowledgeable, each room has its own individual look (lots of wonderful antiques, books, and art), and the beach club is out of this world. Six nights weren’t enough here. I can't wait to return.
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago
In Amalfi, the Best Calzone I've Ever Eaten
At the casual lunchtime restaurant at the Hotel Santa Caterina in Amalfi, Ristorante al Mare, there is a dish on the menu that defies expectations. Calzoncello con ricotta, mozzarella e salame, translated as folded-over pizza stuffed with ricotta cheese, mozzarella cheese, and salami, is light, savory, and perfectly crisp on the outside. After consuming just half of this marvelous dish, you will need a nap. Luckily the beach club is just a few steps away.