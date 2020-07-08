Why the Cotopaxi Allpa 35L Is My Go-To Travel Bag

The Cotopaxi Allpa travel pack can be worn as a backpack or carried as a duffel with the straps tucked into the back panel.

Thanks to its smart design, this Cotopaxi travel pack is a carry-on, duffel, and backpack, all in one.

share this article

Welcome to AFAR Approved: a deep dive into the travel items that we’re totally obsessed with, never leave behind, and can’t stop telling our friends about. It’s a familiar dance: Whenever I have an impending trip, I pull down all of my suitcases and backpacks from their precarious perch in my stacked closet, and lay them out on the floor, assessing their suitability for my itinerary. Familiar, yes, but also largely unnecessary: 91 percent of the time, I end up bringing the same bag—my Cotopaxi Allpa 35L travel pack. In the past year, I’ve taken this bag on ferry after ferry around Greece, and my husband has used it to ferry souvenirs and supplies to his family in Cuba. It’s what I carry for weekend trips to Washington, D.C. to see family and my go-to when I head to Minnesota lake country every summer. It’s been crammed into carry-on bins, stuffed under seats, squished between legs, and loaded on laps. By now, I’m sure you get the message: I have a deep love for this bag, and that love is borne out of experience. Whether I need pack light or just fit one more thing, it’s never let me down. Courtesy of Cotopaxi The Cotopaxi Allpa comes with a dedicated laptop pocket for easy removal in TSA lines.

Article continues below advertisement

Thanks to side handles and contoured shoulder straps that can be tucked behind the slotted airmesh back panel, the bag can be worn as a backpack or carried as a duffel. Inside, it also has a number of zippered compartments of all different sizes, making the bag a dream for an organized packer (hello!) who wants to have specific pockets for their laptop, passport, keys, and clothes. The bag has several nifty design features, including exterior shortcuts to main internal compartments—like the padded laptop sleeve—and “theft-proof webbing,” which lets you tuck in the bag’s zippers so it can’t be surreptitiously opened without you noticing. If you’ve crammed in weeks’ worth of clothes and want to take some of the stress off your back, you can also use the bag’s removable hip belt to provide more stability. (Also worth noting: If you've crammed in weeks' worth of clothes, the bag will not fit under the seat in front of you. Otherwise, it typically does.) Other small things I appreciate about the carry-on-compatible-Allpa 35L: Although the bag’s polyester shell is coated with thermoplastic polyurethane—making it completely waterproof—it also comes with a removable rain cover that adds an extra layer of protection for the whole bag. There are four carabiner lash loops on the Allpa, meaning you can clip on a water bottle, thread through a scarf you want to have handy, or even tie on another bag to the bag in the event you want easier access to your trip snacks (guilty). Courtesy of Cotopaxi The dedicated pockets inside the Cotopaxi Allpa are an organized traveler's dream.

Article continues below advertisement