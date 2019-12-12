Why Bombas Are (Really) the Best Compression Socks for Travel

Wearing Bombas compression socks is like a warm hug for your legs—or what I imagine those thunder shirts feel like for dogs.

Welcome to AFAR Approved: a deep dive into the travel items that we’re totally obsessed with, never leave behind, and can’t stop telling our friends about. First up: Bombas compression socks. Right before I turned 30, it happened to me the first time. After a cross-country flight to visit my family in San Francisco, I went to slip my shoes back on as we neared landing and realized my feet had swelled so much I could barely fit them inside my sneakers. As I wobbled off the plane, I figured that’s what I deserve for being that person who takes her shoes off on a flight. But it soon dawned on me that this could lead to something that frequent fliers dread: Deep vein thrombosis, or DVT. After long periods of sitting still, like on a plane, DVT can occur “when a blood clot forms in one or more of the deep veins in your body, usually in your legs,” according to the Mayo Clinic. If one of these blood clots breaks loose and travels through your bloodstream to your lungs, it can cause pulmonary embolism, which can be life threatening. So for my 30th birthday present to myself (womp, womp), I bought my first pair of compression socks: a cheap, nylon pair off Amazon. They're meant to help improve circulation and prevent swelling, especially during long hauls (and as long as you don’t forget to get up and move around during a flight), though the struggle to get them on and off was real. They’re almost unbearably tight and hurt after wearing them for just a few hours (the phrase that comes to mind when I wear them is “leg sausage”). Thankfully, along came Bombas—the brand that makes the perfect no-show socks that never, ever slip down—with brand new compression socks this fall.

Bombas compression socks are made with super soft cotton with mild compression levels (15–20 mmHg of medical-grade compression, if you want to get technical) built in from the toe to just under the knee to keep blood flowing toward your upper leg. Though that’s typical for most compression socks, after trying them out, I found that they outpace other brands in sheer comfort and value. While waiting to board a flight back to New York from San Francisco recently, I slipped them on at my gate. Compared to the generic compression socks I usually travel with, I found these much easier to pull on. They definitely felt tighter than regular socks, but I didn’t have to battle with them. Once they were on (they went up to directly below my knee), it felt like my entire calf was being swaddled in a warm hug—or what I imagine those thunder shirts feel like for dogs. Bombas have a special honeycomb knit arch support system, which is really nice for people who have high arches like me. They also come with a seamless toe, a Y-stitched heel, and above-the-heel cushioning that extends to the toe, making them the most comfortable compression socks I’ve ever worn. I slipped on the socks just before 2 p.m. California time and did not take them off until I got back to my apartment in New York right after 1 a.m. EST. After wearing them for about eight hours, there was definitely an imprint on my calves below the knee where the top—and tightest—part of the sock hit my leg. But for the entire flight, I forgot I was even wearing compression socks. My legs didn’t itch or feel pinched like when I wore generic compression socks. Most importantly, I didn’t experience any swelling or discomfort as I have on long flights without compression socks.

