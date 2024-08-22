This New Flight Deals App Will Get You Business Class, Premium Economy, and Points Deals

Since 2015, Going (formerly Scott’s Cheap Flights) has been a go-to newsletter for savvy travelers seeking the best flight deals available. Whether it’s flash sales, competitive price drops, mistake fares with discounts of up to 90 percent, or coveted mileage-saver award seats, this newsletter has informed some 2.4 million members about values spotted by its software and verified by a team of flight analysts.

Now, Going has finally launched an app—and it’s even better than anticipated. Not only does the app provide access to the same great deals as Going’s emails, but it’s also easy to use and, most importantly, allows for push notifications. This means that as soon as the deals come online, you’ll know. And that’s huge—I’d say a true game-changer for those who’ve had a hard time keeping up with Going’s emails and only discovering amazing flash sales and mistake fares buried in their inboxes long after they’ve ended.

Here’s everything you need to know about Going and the new app, and why they’re worth the investment.

What Going is and how it works

Sky-high airfare and limited seats on points and miles can make it feel like there are no flight bargains out there, but in fact, there are many. Instead of making travelers scour the web in hopes of finding deals here and there, Going does the work for you.

The subscription-based service has grown to more 2.4 million members as of summer 2024, and it claims to help members save 40 to 90 percent off from their home cities, which equates to an average of $550 on round-trip flights.

Going currently has three membership levels for both the newsletter and the new app, starting with a free one called Limited (which alerts travelers to deals in the continental USA), the mid-tier $49/year Premium (for domestic and international economy deals) and the top-end $199/year Elite (for premium economy, business, and first-class deals).

And now thanks to the app (which is free to download), members at any level can get push notifications for deals and mistake fares as soon as Going’s proprietary software and human counterparts identify them.

Customize your deals for your own travel habits

In the app, customize the push notifications you want. Courtesy of Going

Going uncovers lots of deals every day, and the last thing you want is to bombard your inbox or phone notification center with endless alerts. So it’s important to be selective in what you receive. That’s where the app’s “My airports” account information comes into play. Here, you can choose your home airport and any other airports you want to follow.

Personally, I narrow down my selections to alerts about my home airport (Miami) and nearby Fort Lauderdale, plus a handful of other airports that I frequent. I also scale down the blasts to receive only alerts for business and first for international flights; business and premium economy for domestic flights; and mistake fares in all classes and from all airports (out of curiosity).

Members are sure to act fast, so if you see a notification or email, jump on it, especially when it comes to mistake fares, which vanish as soon as the airline catches them, and on points deals, which have limited inventory.

Thanks to Going, earlier this year I scored a round-trip business-class ticket on Qatar Airways from Miami to Cape Town (via Doha) in a Q-Suite. I paid just 140,000 miles on oneworld Allliance partner American Airlines for the ticket, which cost more than $7,000 at the time of booking. I notified friends of this amazing opportunity, and voila—soon it was a group getaway to Africa.

Other smart features of the new Going app

Each user’s global view is personalized to show flight deals from the airports they choose to follow. Courtesy of Going

Beyond notifications, we love the Going app for its ease of use and the ability to identify current flight opportunities quickly. After logging in, you’ll see a virtual globe that you can spin around with a swipe. You can also pinch it to zoom in and out.

The app’s globe is a visual display of all current deals from your home airport and followed airports. You’ll see little dots on destinations around the world for which there’s some type of sale or offer, and then you can zoom in to get more information. Your personalized globe shows deals across all classes from your airports, including ones you may have received via push notifications or email.

You can also see the same information under the “Where to?” field. Tap on it and you will see how many deals are currently being displayed on the world map. You can then sort the information by price.

