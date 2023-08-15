The 10 Best Priority Pass Lounges in the World, Ranked

Chances are if you frequent airport lounges, you’re a Priority Pass member. Membership can be purchased outright or included as a complimentary benefit under specific credit cards and provides access to more than 1,300 lounges worldwide, across 148 countries in over 600 cities. With Priority Pass membership, travelers can enter lounges in the portfolio on their flight date, regardless of airline or class flown, often with two guests.

As the largest independent airport lounge program in operation, the Priority Pass network has lounges that run the gamut, from singular, airport-managed spaces to some owned and operated by major airlines. In the most general sense, membership means complimentary access to snacks and meals, alcoholic beverages, Wi-Fi, power outlets, and comfy seating before most flights. Among Priority Pass’s 1,300+ lounges, some scream fab while others are downright drab. Here, we focus on the former, highlighting the 10 best Priority Pass lounges at airports around the world where you’ll want to linger as long as possible.



The bar area of the Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club in Boston Courtesy of Chase

1. Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club at Boston Logan International (BOS)

Location: Terminal B to C Connector, between gates B40 and B39

Terminal B to C Connector, between gates B40 and B39 Opening hours: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

Opened in May 2023, the first Chase Sapphire lounge in the United States is an amenity-rich stunner, measuring 11,640 square feet, rife with design-driven nooks for preflight relaxation and layover refueling. It’s located in Boston Logan’s recently unveiled Terminal B to C Connector, between gates B40 and B39, which means it’s accessible airside to those flying from Terminals B, C, and E. (Note: There is no Terminal D and Delta’s Terminal A does not connect.) A central bar anchors the midcentury modern–inspired space, flanked by multiple dining areas, some with self-service, others with service via the Club’s app. Chef Douglass Williams, whose restaurant Mida is an evergreen favorite in Boston’s South End, oversees the cuisine. Deeper inside, there are two wellness rooms with antigravity massage chairs, a private nursing room, and two dual-head shower rooms. Prolific windows illuminate the space and provide views of the airfield and Boston Harbor.

Note that Priority Pass holders through the Chase Sapphire Reserve have full access to Chase lounges (and can bring guests); other Priority Pass members can enter only once per calendar year, free of charge (subsequent visits come at a rate of $75 per visit as do guests).

It may be small, but the SkyTeam Lounge at Vancouver International offers floor-to-ceiling windows and a buffet full of local dishes. Courtesy of Priority Pass

2. SkyTeam Lounge International Departures at Vancouver International (VYR)

Location: International Terminal, near gate 53

International Terminal, near gate 53 Opening hours: 7:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily

Beyond serving business- and first-class passengers of SkyTeam airlines like Air France, KLM, and Korean Air, this intimate, 5,600-square-foot lounge is open to Priority Pass members flying internationally—except to the United States (womp, womp). The sleek venue, marked by floor-to-ceiling glass walls and minimalist furnishings, is found airside in the International Departures area near Gate 53. Food and beverage are locally inspired: Freshly caught Pacific salmon, dumplings, and noodle soup are three solid mainstays, while endless pours of Pacific Northwest wines are available at the self-service bar as well as beers from several Vancouver microbreweries.

At the 48,000-square-foot IGA Lounge at Istanbul International Airport there’s plenty of room to find a spot to sit. Courtesy of Priority Pass

3. IGA Lounge at Istanbul International (IST)

Location: International Terminal, on the mezzanine floor on the right-hand side

International Terminal, on the mezzanine floor on the right-hand side Opening hours: 24 hours daily

When it comes to airport lounges in Istanbul, size matters. If flying business on Turkish Airlines or Star Alliance partners, we’re partial to the snazzy, 60,000 square-feet Turkish Airlines business-class lounge, which takes up the entire upper level of the main concourse. But when flying economy or non–Star Alliance international flights, we’re more than content with the impressive, 48,000-square feet IGA Lounge in the International Terminal. Within this space on the mezzanine floor, find such amenities as a cinema room, a pool table, a kids playroom, and a quiet room with sleeping pods (perfect for those long layovers), plus a cocktail bar, super-sized food spreads, and seating options aplenty.

Quito International’s Sala VIP Internacional Priority Pass lounge has beautifully designed spots to relax both indoors and outdoors. Courtesy of Priority Pass

4. Sala VIP Internacional at Quito International (UIO)

Location: International Departures Level, after passport control (in front of the duty free shop)

International Departures Level, after passport control (in front of the duty free shop) Opening hours: 24 hours daily

It’s not hard to see why the Sala VIP Internacional lounge at Quito International Airport in Ecuador is a previous recipient of Priority Pass’s “Global Lounge of the Year” award. The beautifully appointed space located airside on the international departures level at this single terminal airport spans indoors and out, with a spacious alfresco rooftop seating area idyllic for afternoon cocktails. Indoors, look forward to lavish meal presentations, which recently included excellent fresh sushi and ceviche plus a manned, made-to-order sandwich station (with all the fixings). Unlimited beer and soft drinks are complimentary, but wines and spirits are capped at two per person. Order from the full-service bar, where classics like Old-Fashioneds and Pisco Sours are available alongside specials like the “Curiquingue,” a creamy creation of Ecuadorian aguardiente and taxo pulp (from the passion fruit family).

The Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club at Hong Kong International was the first of its kind when it opened in October 2022. Courtesy of Chase

5. Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club at Hong Kong International (HKG)

Location: Terminal 1 West Hall, near gate 40

Terminal 1 West Hall, near gate 40 Opening hours: 6 a.m. to midnight daily

In October 2022, Chase debuted its first-ever branded lounge at Hong Kong International—an airport known for having some of the world’s best lounges, including several top-tier Cathay Pacific lounges and a noteworthy American Express Centurion Lounge. While Chase’s Hong Kong lounge isn’t quite on par with those Cathay Pacific and AmEx offer, it’s the best option accessible through Priority Pass—and by no means sloppy seconds. The 12,000-square-foot Chase Sapphire Lounge is located near gate 40 in the international departures area on the second floor of Terminal 1 West Hall. (Passengers departing from Terminal 1 East Hall can walk or take the automated train.) The venue is a mix of a larger open dining area and smaller nooks, including a beautiful triangular bar, booths, and a relaxation zone. Dim sum is available throughout the day and is complemented by a range of Chinese dishes (including congee) and international cuisine, which can be self-served or ordered via the Club’s app.

Unlike the Chase Sapphire Lounge by the Club in Boston, the Hong Kong lounge is accessible to both Priority Pass holders through the Chase Sapphire Reserve and non-Reserve Priority Pass members; regular Priority Pass rules apply.

Though it’s a Plaza Premium-branded lounge, this new spot at Orlando International is accessible to Priority Pass members. Courtesy of Priority Pass

6. Plaza Premium Lounge at Orlando International (MCO)

Location: Terminal C, near gate 241

Terminal C, near gate 241 Opening hours: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Opened in December 2022 in Orlando airport’s newly-built Terminal C, this design-forward, high-ceiling lounge is in tune with what today’s travelers desire: a separate, dynamic area for kids and families, a colossal bar where you’d want to kick back multiple cocktails, a small but sufficient range of food options, as well as plenty of light, plugs, seating, and runway views. Throughout the lounge, walls are decorated with artwork and photography on loan from the Orlando Museum of Art, while the entertainment area for kids features an oversize, interactive screen for playing games and audio storytelling. There are also three clean and spacious showers for those wanting to freshen up between flights. Best of all: Word has been slow to spread that Plaza Premium lounges are once again accessible to Priority Pass members, meaning at press time, this is one fabulous lounge where you won’t have to hover to find a good seat (or wait to get a second round).

>> Read more tips on how to avoid crowds at Priority Pass lounges

In addition to ample seating, the Turkish Airlines Lounge at Dulles also serves plenty of hot and cold food options. Courtesy of Priority Pass

7. Turkish Airlines Lounge at Washington Dulles International (IAD)

Location: International Terminal, Concourse B, near gate B43

International Terminal, Concourse B, near gate B43 Opening hours: 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily

This well-appointed lounge softens the blow of flying from out-of-the-way Washington Dulles (versus centrally located DCA) or dealing with a long layover here. In fact, it’s an airport experience to look forward to thanks to plenty of tasty hot and cold food options (the mezze with pita is often a highlight), speedy bar service, and floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the tarmac. The lounge is in the International Terminal, Concourse B, near gate B43, but thanks to Dulles’s airside connectivity, it’s accessible to passengers departing from other concourses by train or walkway.

8. Star Alliance Lounge at Paris Charles de Gaulle (CDG)

Location: Terminal 1, after passport control but before security on level 11

Terminal 1, after passport control but before security on level 11 Opening hours: 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily (though hours vary according to flight schedules)

After realizing how much money you dropped in Paris, this upscale lounge is a welcomed opportunity for some champagne, fine French wines, light bites, and preflight relaxation gratuit (free of charge). If the low ceilings feel a bit claustrophobic, head to the outdoor terrace for a seat in the fresh air (but note it also serves as a place for those taking a cigarette break). The lounge is located after passport control but before security on level 11 in Terminal 1, where most Star Alliance flights depart. Unfortunately, CDG’s terminals are not connected airside so those flying say, Air France or American Airlines, from Terminal 2, will not be able to access this lounge.

9. Bidvest Premier Lounge at O.R. Tambo International (JNB)

Location: Domestic Terminal B; after security take escalators behind the Sweet Shop down one level to the lounge

Domestic Terminal B; after security take escalators behind the Sweet Shop down one level to the lounge Opening hours: 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

What the Bidvest Premier Lounge at Johannesburg’s O. R. Tambo International Airport lacks in views—there are no windows—it makes up for with excellent food and beverage options and spacious interiors. Look forward to a lunch or dinner buffet that may include roasted vegetable salad, biltong, and noted South African wines or a breakfast smorgasbord with hot bakery items alongside strong espresso and fresh orange juice. Unfortunately, the lounge is restricted to those flying domestically within South Africa. However, thanks to Priority Pass’s strong presence at JNB, members can choose from three other lounges when flying internationally, including Bidvest’s less impressive sister lounge in International Terminal A.

There are several Turkish Airlines Lounges at MIA: The one seen here in the South Terminal Concourse H is superior. Courtesy of Turkish Airlines

10. Turkish Airlines Lounge at Miami International (MIA)

Location: South Terminal Concourse H; take the elevator located midway between Concourses H and J to the third floor. The lounge is on the left.

South Terminal Concourse H; take the elevator located midway between Concourses H and J to the third floor. The lounge is on the left. Opening hours: 4 a.m. to midnight daily

Rounding out our top 10 is Miami’s Turkish Airlines Lounge in the airport’s South Terminal Concourse H. (It’s one of two Turkish Airlines lounges accessible to Priority Pass members at the airport, but the one in the Central Terminal, Concourse E is basic and disappointing.) Amenities of the 10,000-square-feet lounge include a full-service bar, a buffet with hot and cold items, two shower suites, a kids area, and seating spaces to accommodate both larger groups and solo travelers. Because the lounge is also used by business- and first-class passengers of the many Star Alliance flights departing from this terminal, Priority Pass users should arrive early and with a degree of patience to truly enjoy this lounge experience. (Priority Pass access may be periodically restricted due to overcrowding.)