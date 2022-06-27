Charleston’s Lowcountry peninsula is made up of a variety of neighborhoods, each with its own distinctive character and unique history. The city’s natives are friendly, the local cuisine is mind-blowing, and the weather is divine. Figure out how the city became such a hotspot with one of these locally-loved things to do in Charleston.

Photo by Shutterstock A walk along these eerily beautiful beaches reveals the encroaching ocean tides.

1. Visit the barrier islands

The peninsula is surrounded on three sides by barrier islands with fascinating coastal geography. Subject to erosion and accretion, some of the islands have become home to “boneyard” beaches where the ocean has breached the dune line, overtaking the maritime forest. The resulting ghostly expanse of petrified trees is ripe for exploration at low tide and perfect for photography as the tide shifts and waves flood the former forest with briny water.

The most easily accessible boneyards are on Bulls Island and Botany Bay Island. The latter can be reached in just over an hour by car, then a short walk (follow signs to Edisto Island, then to Botany Bay Plantation Reserve). It makes an excellent day trip, paired with dinner at the Old Post Office on your return.

Bulls Island’s boneyard is vast, and accessible only by a 30-minute boat ride. Take Coastal Expeditions’s $40 ferry to this pristine wildlife refuge, where you’ll see alligators and birds galore on a hike from the landing through the island’s interior, before emerging on the scenic beach. (You can swim here, too, so bring a suit and a towel.)

Seeing a boneyard beach also gives new perspective to a visit to Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, or Folly Beach—were it not for the houses, seawalls, and groins fortifying these fragile islands, they’d look like Bulls and Botany Bay islands do today.

Courtesy of The Citadel, The Military College of South Carolina The sights and sounds of a military parade are a weekly occasion in Charleston.

2. Watch a Citadel parade

The Citadel military college on Charleston’s Marion Square is a key thread of the city’s fabric. Many of South Carolina’s most powerful players are Citadel graduates who share a unique camaraderie forged by four years of studying (and suffering) together.

When college is in session, the students parade every Friday afternoon during the school year at 3:45 on Summerall Field at the school’s center (what other colleges would call a “quad”). You’ll hear barking commanding officers and troops’ rhythmic chanting as they march and handle their (fake) guns in unison. It’s a grand tradition and it’s free to the public. Arrive by 3:15 to park and secure a good view. (Note the parade does not take place if the weather’s bad.)

Photo by Shutterstock Specialized walking tours get you close to the city’s landmarks.

3. Take a walking tour with a local

A ghost tour and a carriage ride are almost mandatory on a first visit to Charleston, and in a city this charming—and with some seriously scare-inducing history—each is worth the time and expense. But if it’s your second visit, or you’d like to go deeper into a particular neighborhood or aspect of the city’s past, look beyond the kiosks of the bigger name tour companies on Market Street for a niche guide like Carol Ezell-Gilson, a local artist and Broad Street resident who offers specialized tours on the Great Quake of 1886 that devastated downtown, the local story of Porgy and Bess (the book that inspired the movie and opera was by a Charleston writer DuBose Heyward; Porgy is thought to be based on a real person), and the ornate ironwork that distinguishes gates of churches and homes in the historic district (much of it forged by Philip Simmons, an African American blacksmith who was active in the city for seven decades).

If you’re simply not the stop-and-listen tour type, there’s an option for digging into the city’s rich history: Charleston Steeplechase conducts three- to four-mile running tours of the city, which allow you to multitask by seeing various sites while getting in a workout.

4. Participate in an oyster roast

As the rule of thumb goes, oyster season spans the months whose names contain an “r,” although in Charleston, September’s waters are still so warm that most locals wait to host their first oyster roast until October. From Halloween until beach season, if you’re gathering with friends outside, it’s likely to be beside a table piled with steaming oysters, holding a rag in one hand and a knife in the other, saltines and cocktail sauce at the ready.

Lowcountry oysters grow in clusters of at least a half-dozen shells, all stuck to one another as they emerge from the pluff mud exposed during low tide. These aren’t pretty Massachusetts singles, served raw and chilled with a pinch of lemon. Charleston oysters are meant to be eaten by the cluster, lightly steamed and warm. You stand outside around a homemade plywood table and talk, flinging the discarded shells into a bin.

At Bowens Island Restaurant near Folly Beach, this experience is recreated every day in the humble ground-floor oyster room, where oysters are sold by the bucket. (The restaurant is officially closed on Sundays, but most weeks that’s so it can host oyster roast fund-raisers for local charities.) If you visit during winter, check the Post and Courier or the Charleston City Paper to see if there’s a charity event listed for Bowens Island that week. For a reasonable ticket price, you can attend and find yourself with a flowing keg of local beer, all-you-can-eat oysters, and the good conversation of locals gathered to support a cause they’re passionate about.

Courtesy of Croghan’s Jewel Box The historic shopfronts along King Street include some local gems.

5. Shop small businesses

King Street is the hub of Charleston retail, although many of the local shops have been pushed out by high rents and replaced by national chains that use the high-profile storefronts as a billboard. Still, legacy holdouts like Croghan’s Jewel Box and Berlin’s Clothing survive, along with independent high-end fashion boutiques like Ibu Movement and Hampden.

To see the local shops on full display, visit on Second Sunday each month, when King Street is closed to cars and transforms into a European-style pedestrian thoroughfare, with street performers and food vendors complementing the sidewalk sales.

That hometown buzz is nearly equaled every Saturday between mid-April and Christmas at the Charleston Farmers’ Market. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Marion Square offers stalls selling produce, cheese, seafood, and meat, plus local craftspeople and artists, food trucks, and live music. (Find souvenirs at the stands of local makers like jewelry designer Jen Cruitt and fragrance creator The Contents Co.)

Photo by Julie Lynn The music is not the only magic during concerts at the College of Charleston Cistern Yard.

For two-and-a-half weeks in late May and early June, Charleston comes alive during Spoleto USA, an international arts festival that attracts some of the world’s best operas, stage actors, dance troupes, and singers. Of all the venues and performances, the outdoor concerts held in the College of Charleston Cistern Yard summon a special magic. Spanish moss hangs low from the live oaks in this urban courtyard oasis, setting a mood as the humid evening air grants a cool reprieve from the steamier heat of the day. Even world-class performers like Esperanza Spalding, the Punch Brothers, and Jon Batiste seem captivated by the ethereal scene and often deliver notable career performances. Get tickets early, and know that there’s not a bad seat in the small, walled yard. (If your Charleston trip doesn’t fall during the Spoleto USA festival, try to visit the Cistern in the evening anyway to experience its tranquility.)

Courtesy of the Schooner Pride Getting some distance from land can get you a closer understanding of how Charleston was settled.

7. Cruise around Charleston Harbor

Charleston is pretty from street level, but to fully appreciate its location on a narrow, marshy peninsula, you should see it from the water. A cruise around Charleston Harbor offers a perspective on the city’s military history and unique geography and landmarks—the steepled skyline, the Battery, Fort Sumter—that you just can’t experience on foot.