Why Charleston Is the City to Go to for Halloween

If you’ve ever been to Charleston before, it’s likely you’ve gone on one of the many ghost tours offered throughout the city. But did you know that several major horror films, including the newest Halloween and Wes Craven’s Swamp Thing, were filmed in the area, too? With a rich history of haunted hot spots and scary filming locations, it’s no wonder that Halloween is a particularly exciting time to be in this part of South Carolina. Here are some of our favorite things to do this year in Charleston between now and October 31.

Go on a tour of the haunted Old City Jail

If you want to go on a ghost tour of Charleston, you have several options, but go with Bulldog Tours, which was named the “Best Tour Company” in 2018 by Charleston City Paper. It offers a wide variety of spooky tours, including the nighttime trip round the Old City Jail. Operated between 1802 and 1939, this downtown Charleston jail was home to pirates, Civil War prisoners, and Lavinia and John Fisher, who were infamous for poisoning guests at their hotel in the 1800s. Even if you don’t believe in ghosts, a portion of each ticket sale benefits local restoration efforts. To date, it’s raised over $2.7 million for the preservation of the Old City Jail, as well as the Circular Church’s graveyard and the Old Exchange. The Haunted Jail Tour happens every night throughout the year at 7, 8, 9, and 10 p.m., so you can still take part even if you’re not in Charleston for Halloween. 18 Anson Street, $28, bulldogtours.com

Participate in Boo Fest at Workshop

From 12 p.m. to 3 p.m on Saturday, October 27, 2018, head up King Street to Workshop, Charleston’s new food court (with a rotating list of six kitchens), for its second annual “Boo Fest.” There will be a dog costume contest, live entertainment, and lots of Halloween candy for kids and adults alike. Make a day of it and try something from each one of the current kitchens, such as Vietnamese food from Little Miss Ha, simple Cuban American cuisine at Spanglish Cuban Kitchen, or tacos with locally made tortillas at Rebel Taqueria. 1503 King Street, free, workshopcharleston.com

Courtesy of Shutterstock.com Boone Hall Plantation hosts the state’s largest haunted event each year.

Get scared silly at Boone Hall Fright Nights

Every year, Boone Hall Plantation and Gardens transforms its grounds into South Carolina’s largest haunted event. You can choose from four different attractions there, including a haunted corn maze and hayride (if you’re brave enough, you can pay $33 to experience all four). If you’re easily scared, or with children under the age of 12, Boone Hall also hosts a family-friendly pumpkin patch every day of the week through October 31 until 6 p.m. 2413 North Hwy. 17, Mt. Pleasant, from $11, boonehallfrightnights.com

Take in the cuteness at the Kenpuppy Derby costume contest