St. Philip’s Church 142 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA

Sun 8am - 12pm Mon - Thur 8:30am - 4:30pm Fri 8:30am - 1pm

St. Philip’s Church Nicknamed the Holy City for its abundance of churches, Charleston's most notable house of worship is St. Philip’s. The Anglican parish was constructed in 1680 and rebuilt in 1835 after a devastating fire. Since then, it’s persevered through hurricanes, a major earthquake, and even shelling by the Union Army during the Civil War. Today, its sand-colored steeple rises prominently against the city skyline, serving as a symbol of dignity and determination. The churchyard—home to Vice President John C. Calhoun’s gravesite—is a popular spot on historical and ghost tours. To get inside the church, attend weekly services on Sunday and Wednesday mornings, or tour the offices and sanctuary during weekday business hours.