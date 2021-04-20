Where are you going?
St. Philip’s Church

142 Church St, Charleston, SC 29401, USA
Website
| +1 843-722-7734
Sun 8am - 12pm
Mon - Thur 8:30am - 4:30pm
Fri 8:30am - 1pm

Nicknamed the Holy City for its abundance of churches, Charleston's most notable house of worship is St. Philip’s. The Anglican parish was constructed in 1680 and rebuilt in 1835 after a devastating fire. Since then, it’s persevered through hurricanes, a major earthquake, and even shelling by the Union Army during the Civil War. Today, its sand-colored steeple rises prominently against the city skyline, serving as a symbol of dignity and determination. The churchyard—home to Vice President John C. Calhoun’s gravesite—is a popular spot on historical and ghost tours. To get inside the church, attend weekly services on Sunday and Wednesday mornings, or tour the offices and sanctuary during weekday business hours.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

Angela Fleury
AFAR Local Expert
about 6 years ago

Beautiful Charleston church

St. Philip's Church, home of Charleston's oldest congregation, is a beautiful stuccoed brick building with memorable porticoes and an elegant spire. The graveyard is full of Charleston history, including the tomb of Carolina politician John C. Calhoun.

