Why You Should Go to Charleston Now

Bursting with new energy, Charleston is begging to be your post-pandemic getaway.

A host of new hotels, restaurants, and bars make us crave an escape to the Holy City.

share this article

After the year we’ve all had, Charleston, South Carolina is ready to welcome visitors back. Downtown Charleston feels especially vital, with several new hotels and million-dollar refreshes to waterfront classics like the HarbourView Inn turning the historic center into a true epicenter. Here’s what’s going in the Holy City this summer. New hotels to check into Emeline is a boutique hotel on Church Street whose cool shades-of-green decor and rich fabrics beg for a long, snooze-button-filled weekend. Book a table at on-site wood-fired restaurant Frannie and the Fox for breakfast or dinner (they open at 7 a.m. on weekdays!), and check out Clerks Coffee Company for lunch. The Ryder hotel, formerly the King Charles Inn, has been completely renovated with food and beverage programs front of mind. Gin & Luck, the hospitality company behind NYC cocktail bar (and stars) Death & Co, has turned the pool bar and lounge into something straight out of Miami, all flamingo pink and craft cocktail cool. The restaurant to plan a trip around Brasserie la Banque, a new French brasserie in downtown Charleston from three-time James Beard Award–nominated restaurateur Steve Palmer, is one of the city’s most highly anticipated restaurant openings. Though its debut has been delayed until mid-September (most likely), the team has been serving steak frites in the underground Bar Vaute at 1 Broad Street, Tuesday–Sunday 4–11 p.m. Follow La Banque on Instagram to be the first to know its opening date and snag a reservation. Photo by Joe Thomas Join the locals at Little Palm for poolside beers and oysters. Come early and stay late at these bars

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement