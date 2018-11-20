Charleston’s Best Local Gifts to Take Home with You

Bring back a bit of the Lowcountry with these unique souvenirs from Charleston makers.

share this article

The most important gift you’ll bring home with you from any trip will be your memories, of course, but it’s also nice to bring something back to share with your family and friends, especially when you can support a local business at the same time. These days, Charleston’s makers are producing everything from feathered bow ties to bourbon and cast-iron pans. Plus, even if you can’t make it to Charleston before the holidays, you can buy all of these local gifts online. So go ahead, start shopping. Clothes and Accessories Croghan’s Jewel Box

Fourth-generation Croghan Mariana (Mini) Hay designed the store’s signature Goldbug Collection, which gilds Charleston’s unofficial mascot, the palmetto (aka: cockroach). It gets its name from an Edgar Allan Poe short story, which was inspired by the author’s time stationed at nearby Fort Moultrie. The critters accent everything from hoop earrings to drop pendants, cuffs, and key chains for a distinctive, six-legged memento of the Holy City.



Buy It: Goldbug Collection (from $45), Croghan’s Jewel Box View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brackish (@brackishbowties) on Oct 16, 2018 at 7:19am PDT Brackish Bow Ties

Anyone watching The Good Place will have seen Ted Danson’s character, Michael, rock some fantastic bow ties. His peacock one is a Brackish original, designed in Charleston from exquisite plumage. The company’s full line of feathered accessories is available at the Charleston Preservation Society, and doesn’t just cater to men: Lapel pins ($55) do double duty as hat pins; feather earrings ($95) are also exclusively available here for women. Seasonal bow ties debut each fall for the holidays ($195); no two are exactly alike.



Buy It: Bow ties ($195), Preservation Society

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement