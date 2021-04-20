Where are you going?
Bulls Island

498 Bulls Island Road
Website
| +1 843-881-4582
Bulls Island Awendaw South Carolina United States

More info

Tue, Thur - Sat 9am - 4pm

Bulls Island

If Bulls Island were far from Charleston, it would still be surreal in its wildness and biological diversity. It’s only a 30-minute ferry ride away, however, making it all the more magical to visit. The only way to reach the island is by private boat or the official Bulls Island Ferry, and the most qualified, dedicated naturalists in the state run the latter. There’s nothing touristy about boarding the ferry at Garris Landing and heading across Bulls Bay for a day of exploring Boneyard Beach, pedaling across grassy roads on a bird-watching tour, or searching for alligators in the freshwater lakes and marshes. Just be sure to bring sunscreen, bug spray, and a sense of adventure.
By Stratton Lawrence , AFAR Local Expert

