The cradle of Western civilization teems with archaeological splendors, craggy mountains, and crystalline waters beaches with sugar-white sand. It’s no wonder Greece attracts every type of traveler under the sun: honeymooners and families, foodies and clubbers, history buffs, and seekers of wind-swept solitude.

There are more than 6,000 islands in Greece—227 of which are inhabited—so visitors are certainly spoiled for choice. If you’re wondering which is the best, prettiest, or most popular Greek island to visit, well, you really can’t go wrong; all Greek islands are beautiful, and each of the 18 best islands in Greece offers a different vibe. Folegandros, for example, is a quiet oasis; Rhodes and Crete have a buzzing party scene; and Santorini is a favorite of romantics.

Take a flight from Athens or a ferry from nearby Piraeus on the Saronic Gulf, or begin your journey on a Mediterranean cruise. No matter how you get to the Greek islands, you’re sure to find a spot that speaks to your soul.

1. Andros (Ándhros)

The whimsical Tourlitis Lighthouse is one of the defining images of Andros. Photo by Vasileia Eleftheriou/Unsplash

Highlights: architecture, beaches, coastal drives, footpaths, mountains, ruins, scenery, villages

architecture, beaches, coastal drives, footpaths, mountains, ruins, scenery, villages Getting there: one to two-hour ferry from Rafina (near Athens)

one to two-hour ferry from Rafina (near Athens) Where to stay: We like Onar Andros, a locally run collection of cottages that offer a real escape from the day-to-day.

We like Onar Andros, a locally run collection of cottages that offer a real escape from the day-to-day. Book now: Onar Andros

This lush island attracts hikers with its mountains and coastal cliffs, wildflowers and lemon groves, and flowing streams (a rarity in the Cyclades). The Neolithic settlement at Strofilas, an archaeological site that dates back to 4500 B.C.E., is worth exploring. In more recent history, the island’s rich maritime culture led to wealthy shipowners packing Andros Town—aka “Chora” (you’ll notice that the largest town on many Greek islands is called Chora)—with neoclassical mansions. Watch for charming remnants of the Venetian era, like dovecote towers and dry-stone walls.

2. Kefalonia

The water in Cephalonia’s Melissani Cave is so clear that some people say boats look like they’re floating on air. Photo by jordeangelovic/Shutterstock

Highlights: beaches, caves, culture, cuisine, forests, history, harbor villages, vineyards

beaches, caves, culture, cuisine, forests, history, harbor villages, vineyards Getting there: inter-Europe flights; one-hour flight Athens to Kefalonia; inter-island and international Italian ferries

inter-Europe flights; one-hour flight Athens to Kefalonia; inter-island and international Italian ferries Where to stay: Try Emelisse Nature Resort, a luxury retreat hidden among cypress and cedar trees beside the Ionian Sea.

Try Emelisse Nature Resort, a luxury retreat hidden among cypress and cedar trees beside the Ionian Sea. Book now: Emelisse Nature Resort

The largest of the Ionian islands off Greece’s west coast, this enchanting, uncrowded place offers sun lovers coves with sandy beaches and azure seas. Always a bit stubborn, set apart, and eccentric, Kefalonia won hearts after Louis de Bernières’s 1994 novel Captain Corelli’s Mandolin chronicled the island’s occupation during World War II. Today it’s celebrated for its laid-back lifestyle and excellent food, wine, and swimming beaches. Don’t miss Melissani Cave, where the turquoise underground lake is illuminated by shafts of sunlight.

3. Corfu (Kérkyra)

Corfu is a mellow, island destination perfect for hiking and swimming at its many beaches. Photo by proslgn

Highlights: architecture, beaches, Italian cuisine, footpaths, history, scenery, UNESCO World Heritage site

architecture, beaches, Italian cuisine, footpaths, history, scenery, UNESCO World Heritage site Getting there: inter-Europe flights; hour-long flight Athens to Corfu; inter-island and international Italian ferries

inter-Europe flights; hour-long flight Athens to Corfu; inter-island and international Italian ferries Where to stay: Bed down at Kontokali Bay Resort & Spa, which offers a family-friendly luxury retreat not far from the town.

Bed down at Kontokali Bay Resort & Spa, which offers a family-friendly luxury retreat not far from the town. Book now: Kontokali Bay Resort & Spa

Mythology says Odysseus was shipwrecked on this lush, lovely Ionian isle. In more modern times, it blossomed into an intellectual and artistic hot spot. Untouched by Ottoman oppression, Corfu was influenced instead by its time under Venetian, French, and British rule. This mountainous region remains a mellow, unspoiled destination (outside of patches of garish package holiday resorts). Hikers can explore its coastline, peaks, olive groves, and pastel hill towns on the 124-mile Corfu Trail. Fancy a more relaxing stroll? Wander the Old Town of Corfu, an elegant fortified port and UNESCO World Heritage site.

4. Crete (Kríti)

Almost as legendary as the Greek mythology stories set in Crete are landscapes like Samariá Gorge. Photo by Mor Shani/Unsplash

Highlights: archaeology, beaches, food, hiking, history, museums, partying, rugged scenery, tradition

archaeology, beaches, food, hiking, history, museums, partying, rugged scenery, tradition Getting there: inter-Europe flights to Heraklion (HER) or Chania (CHQ); 50- to 60-minute flight from Athens; ferries from Piraeus (near Athens)—five hours to Chania, nine to Heraklion; inter-island ferries

inter-Europe flights to Heraklion (HER) or Chania (CHQ); 50- to 60-minute flight from Athens; ferries from Piraeus (near Athens)—five hours to Chania, nine to Heraklion; inter-island ferries Where to stay: Part of the Historic Hotels of Europe, and built around an old olive mill, Kapsaliana Village Hotel is a singular combination of rustic charm and modern luxury featuring 25 bright and airy rooms and a tranquil swimming pool.

Part of the Historic Hotels of Europe, and built around an old olive mill, Kapsaliana Village Hotel is a singular combination of rustic charm and modern luxury featuring 25 bright and airy rooms and a tranquil swimming pool. Book now: Kapsaliana Village Hotel



Legends abound here: This is where Zeus was born in a cave, Theseus slayed the Minotaur, and Daedalus and Icarus took flight. The landscape is equally dramatic with deep gorges, snow-capped peaks, and sandy shorelines. Europe’s first urban civilization flourished in Crete: The Bronze Age Minoans left a rich legacy of art and architecture, best experienced at Knossos. Trekkers shouldn’t miss the 10-mile-long Samariá Gorge, a national park protecting endangered kri-kri goats, while nature lovers can watch loggerhead turtles lay their eggs on sandy beaches each summer.

5. Folegandros

Folegandros has come a long way since its days as a place of exile for political prisoners. Photo by Tom Waldek/Unsplash

Highlights: hiking, scenery, romance, traditional food, quiet

hiking, scenery, romance, traditional food, quiet Getting there: four-hour ferry from Piraeus (near Athens), inter-island ferries

four-hour ferry from Piraeus (near Athens), inter-island ferries Where to stay: Try Anemi Hotel. Minimalist comfort and peaceful nights are the order of the day at this small, friendly spot, which also has the requisite pool—and poolside bar.

Try Anemi Hotel. Minimalist comfort and peaceful nights are the order of the day at this small, friendly spot, which also has the requisite pool—and poolside bar. Book now: Anemi Hotel

This petite island at the southern edge of the Cyclades, once a place of exile for political prisoners, is now a beloved, off-the-beaten-track retreat where donkeys and goats scramble over sun-soaked hills. Expect sea, sand, and solitude here, plus a dreamy town that rivals Santorini’s Oia. Built in and around a medieval Venetian fort, the scenic village of Chora spills whitewashed buildings with blue shutters along a 650-foot sea cliff, towering over emerald waves. Foodies should try thyme honey and matsata (a ribbony fresh pasta, usually served with rabbit ragù).

6. Hydra (Ýdhra)

Hydra is close enough to Athens that you can visit its beautiful villages on a day trip. Photo by Mauricio Muñoz/Unsplash

Highlights: art, donkeys, hiking, no motor traffic, stone architecture

art, donkeys, hiking, no motor traffic, stone architecture Getting there: no airport; Airlift helicopter to Kivotos islet, plus a three-minute sea taxi; 80-minute to two-hour high-speed catamarans from Piraeus (near Athens); two-hour private sea taxi

no airport; Airlift helicopter to Kivotos islet, plus a three-minute sea taxi; 80-minute to two-hour high-speed catamarans from Piraeus (near Athens); two-hour private sea taxi Where to stay: Four Seasons Hydra may not be part of that Four Seasons chain, but its eight well-appointed suites offer comfortable places to bed down, many with sea views. The hotel also has a beautiful wooden sailboat for guests to enjoy.

Four Seasons Hydra may not be part of that Four Seasons chain, but its eight well-appointed suites offer comfortable places to bed down, many with sea views. The hotel also has a beautiful wooden sailboat for guests to enjoy. Book now: Four Seasons Hydra

Within day-trip distance of Athens, this island off the Peloponnese is a tangle of marble-cobbled lanes, completely free of wheeled vehicles. Its tucked-away harbor remains one of Greece’s most picturesque waterfronts. Small-wonder celebrities—from actress Sophia Loren to writer Arthur Miller and musician Leonard Cohen—have retreated there. Contemporary art enthusiasts should make time for the exhibits in a hauntingly beautiful repurposed slaughterhouse by the sea.

7. Icaria (Ikaría)

According to mythology, Icaria sits near the place where Icarus flew too close to the sun. Photo by Vasiliki Theodoridou/Unsplash

Highlights: beaches, cuisine, nature, trails, panigyria festival, rock houses, village festivals

beaches, cuisine, nature, trails, festival, rock houses, village festivals Getting there: 50-minute flight Athens to Ikaria; 6.5-hour ferry from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries

50-minute flight Athens to Ikaria; 6.5-hour ferry from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries Where to stay: Ikarian Endless Blue, a three-bedroom villa, indeed offers views of seemingly endless blue, whether from the private swimming pool or the beach 150 steps away.

Ikarian Endless Blue, a three-bedroom villa, indeed offers views of seemingly endless blue, whether from the private swimming pool or the beach 150 steps away. Book now: Ikarian Endless Blue

Greek mythology says Icarus flew too close to the sun and plummeted into the ocean near this ironically wing-shaped island. A land of rivers, gorges, peaks, and high forests, it lures nature buffs with monopatia—informal routes linking villages—and hot springs. Icaria was once home to political dissidents, who won over the locals and introduced an eccentric, anti-establishment vibe that persists today. But the area is most famous for its residents’ longevity, with one in three Ikarians living well into their nineties.

8. Kos (Cos)

Just off the coast of Turkey, Kos is a mix of rugged landscapes and laid-back beach resorts. Photo by Shalev Cohen/Unsplash

Highlights: beaches, biking, nature, nightlife, ruins, scenery

beaches, biking, nature, nightlife, ruins, scenery Getting there: 55-minute flights Athens to Kos; 12-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island and international Turkish ferries

55-minute flights Athens to Kos; 12-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island and international Turkish ferries Where to stay: A member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World group, Aqua Blu Boutique Hotel & Spa is set a short bike ride from Kos Town and the harbor and offers a quintessential luxury Grecian escape.

A member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World group, Aqua Blu Boutique Hotel & Spa is set a short bike ride from Kos Town and the harbor and offers a quintessential luxury Grecian escape. Book now: Aqua Blu Boutique Hotel & Spa

Sandy beaches girdle this lush Dodecanese idyll, just off Turkey’s Aegean coast. For an easy-breezy, full-service holiday, turn to the three main resort areas: party-hearty Kardamena and the more chill Mastihari and Kamari. Away from these bustling areas, Kos unfurls fields, mountains, and a surprising amount of wilderness, punctuated by wildflowers and millennia-old toppled Corinthian columns.

9. Lefkada (Lefkás)

The waters off Lefkada are so neon blue they almost look unnatural. Photo by Johnny Africa/Unsplash

Highlights: architecture, beaches, kitesurfing, mellow, rugged scenery, swimming, windsurfing

architecture, beaches, kitesurfing, mellow, rugged scenery, swimming, windsurfing Getting there: inter-Europe flights in summer; 55-minute flight Athens to Preveza (12.5 miles north, and flights book out far in advance); 4.5-hour drive from Athens; inter-island ferry and international Italian ferries

inter-Europe flights in summer; 55-minute flight Athens to Preveza (12.5 miles north, and flights book out far in advance); 4.5-hour drive from Athens; inter-island ferry and international Italian ferries Where to stay: Porto Galini Seaside Resort & Spa is a five-star spot, spread over landscaped grounds with a pool and private beach, about seven miles from Lefkada Town.

Porto Galini Seaside Resort & Spa is a five-star spot, spread over landscaped grounds with a pool and private beach, about seven miles from Lefkada Town. Book now: Porto Galini Seaside Resort & Spa

The Ionian Sea shines almost neon blue here, offset by the craggy splendor of chalky interior mountains. This welcoming spot has pedestrian streets in Lefkada Town, where colonnades shade boutiques and trendy eateries. Due to constant earthquake threats, locals began building homes along the picturesque narrow alleys using wooden frames and colorful sheet-metal exteriors.

10. Lesbos (Lésvos)

This little church in Lesbos is dedicated to the Panagia Gorgona—or the Mermaid Madonna! Photo by Georgios Tsichlis/Shutterstock

Highlights: agriculture, beaches, hot springs, olive groves, mountains, traditional architecture

agriculture, beaches, hot springs, olive groves, mountains, traditional architecture Getting there: one-hour flight Athens to Mitilini; inter-island and international Turkish ferries

one-hour flight Athens to Mitilini; inter-island and international Turkish ferries Where to stay: Delfina Hotel and Bungalows dates back to 1961, but it’s been expanded and updated several times since, and has well-appointed rooms with sea or garden views as well as 57 bungalows.

Delfina Hotel and Bungalows dates back to 1961, but it’s been expanded and updated several times since, and has well-appointed rooms with sea or garden views as well as 57 bungalows. Book now: Delfina Hotel and Bungalows

Greece’s third-largest island birthed the great lyric poet Sappho, along with Aesop and, more recently, Nobel-laureate poet Odysseus Elytis. Two locals have also been nominated for the Peace Prize, thanks to their humanitarian efforts after 800,000 refugees and migrants arrived ashore in 2015. Expect a petrified forest and parched western plains giving way to salt marshes and postcard-perfect sandy beaches. Known for its olive oils and fine wines, Lesbos also produces the bulk of Greek ouzo.

11. Milos

Milos is home to dramatic geological formations and a protected wilderness area. Photo by Diego Allen/Unsplash

Highlights: agritourism, archaeology, around 80 sweet beaches, diving, Hellenistic sculpture, museums, picturesque villages, scenery

agritourism, archaeology, around 80 sweet beaches, diving, Hellenistic sculpture, museums, picturesque villages, scenery Getting there: 40-minute flight Athens to Milos; 2.5- to 4-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries

40-minute flight Athens to Milos; 2.5- to 4-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries Where to stay: Domes White Coast sits alone among white rocks by the glittering sea, and each suite has its own infinity pool.

Domes White Coast sits alone among white rocks by the glittering sea, and each suite has its own infinity pool. Book now: Domes White Coast Milos

Wrapped around a central volcanic caldera, this southwestern Cycladic beauty blends seascapes with subaquatic caves, hot springs, and elaborate, eroded rock formations. Milos is something of a household name, thanks to its most famous export: the Venus de Milo statue, now in Paris at the Louvre Museum. The island’s western half and surrounding land masses are protected as a nature preserve, harboring three endemic species: the Milos viper, the rare Mediterranean monk seal, and the alligator-shaped Milos wall lizard.

12. Mykonos

Mykonos pairs a party-friendly vibe with world-renowned historic sites (and the occasional windmill). Photo by Unsplash

Highlights: beaches, celebrities, gay clubs, nightlife, parties, thatched windmills, white-washed architecture

beaches, celebrities, gay clubs, nightlife, parties, thatched windmills, white-washed architecture Getting there: seasonal inter-Europe flights; 45-minute flight Athens to Mykonos; three-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries

seasonal inter-Europe flights; 45-minute flight Athens to Mykonos; three-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries Where to stay: Try the Santa Marina Mykonos, with 101 guest rooms and suites, 13 villas, a private sandy beach, infinity pools, and a Michelin-starred restaurant.

Try the Santa Marina Mykonos, with 101 guest rooms and suites, 13 villas, a private sandy beach, infinity pools, and a Michelin-starred restaurant. Book now: Santa Marina Mykonos

Think Ibiza—without the foam parties and the attitude. This dry, rugged Cycladic island lures in the hedonistic glitterati in high season, along with cruise-ship crowds—and it has the jacked-up prices to prove it. Still, it’s worth a visit to get lost in the white-washed maze of boho Mykonos Town (aka Hora) or head out to the archaeological wonders of Delos, one of Greece’s most important sites.

13. Naxos

Naxos is filled with architectural landmarks from the Byzantine and Venetian eras. Photo by Chris Barbalis/Unsplash

Highlights: agriculture, architecture, cuisine, isolated beaches, history, lush landscape, ruins , mountain villages, rugged scenery

agriculture, architecture, cuisine, isolated beaches, history, lush landscape, ruins mountain villages, rugged scenery Getting there: 45-minute flight Athens to Naxos; 3.5- to 5-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries

45-minute flight Athens to Naxos; 3.5- to 5-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries Where to stay: Set above Agios Prokopios beach, Kavos Boutique Hotel Naxos offers a number of comfortable suites, apartments, and villas with a multitude of places to sit with a book and a drink and gaze out over the sea.

Set above Agios Prokopios beach, Kavos Boutique Hotel Naxos offers a number of comfortable suites, apartments, and villas with a multitude of places to sit with a book and a drink and gaze out over the sea. Book now: Kavos Boutique Hotel Naxos

The largest and most abundantly green of the Cyclades, this island mixes Byzantine churches with Venetian towers and stronghold mansions. In the main town of Chora, watch for more modest homes along the stegasta (arched, narrow, sheltered streets). Escape the mass-tourism crowds by heading to the valleys, mountains, and stunning northern shore, where it’s still possible to experience the “great sweetness and tranquility” praised by Nikos Kazantzakis, Greece’s most revered novelist. Toast it with local kítron, a sweet citrus-leaf liqueur.

14. Paros

The island of Paros has traded hands between many civilizations and empires over the millennia. Photo by AXP Photography/Unsplash

Highlights : diving, drinking, hiking, kiteboarding, monasteries, nature, nightlife, ruins, villages, windsurfing

: diving, drinking, hiking, kiteboarding, monasteries, nature, nightlife, ruins, villages, windsurfing Getting there: 45-minute flight Athens to Paros; three- to five-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries

45-minute flight Athens to Paros; three- to five-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries Where to stay: Paros Bay Hotel has everything you’d expect from a Greek island retreat—white buildings, glittering pool, sea views, and Mediterranean cuisine—but at a fraction of the price of some other options.

Paros Bay Hotel has everything you’d expect from a Greek island retreat—white buildings, glittering pool, sea views, and Mediterranean cuisine—but at a fraction of the price of some other options. Book now: Paros Bay Hotel

This large, hilly, and fertile island has been ruled by the Cretans, Minoans, Ionians, Arcadians, Macedonians, Romans, and Byzantines, among others. Seemingly the one constant through the centuries is the island’s pristine white marble, most notably carved into the Venus de Milo and Napoleon’s tomb. The capital Parikiá can get crowded and costly; try the port of Náoussa and the satellite island of Andíparos instead.

15. Patmos

The Patmos Aktis is a luxurious hotel to stay in in Patmos. GEORGE FAKAROS VISION REQUIRED GEORGE FAKAROS-VISION REQUIRED

Highlights: beaches, cosmopolitan vibe, monasteries, pilgrimages, tranquility, villages, welcoming residents, white-washed architecture, UNESCO World Heritage site

beaches, cosmopolitan vibe, monasteries, pilgrimages, tranquility, villages, welcoming residents, white-washed architecture, UNESCO World Heritage site Getting there: eight-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries

eight-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries Where to stay: Family-run Petra Hotel and Suites comprises just 11 rooms but they’re all exceptionally appointed and many have a sea view or an outdoor hot tub. The newly reopened Patmos Aktis is also one to consider.

Family-run Petra Hotel and Suites comprises just 11 rooms but they’re all exceptionally appointed and many have a sea view or an outdoor hot tub. The newly reopened Patmos Aktis is also one to consider. Book now: Petra Hotel and Suites

This hourglass-shaped Dodecanese outcropping lies in the Aegean Sea, off Turkey’s west coast. It remains popular among Christian pilgrims, drawn to the old settlement of Chorá by the fever-dream writing of the prophet John in the Bible’s Book of Revelation. The charming harbor of Skala also attracts fans, as do its cyan seas and volcanic hills, interrupted only by church and goat bells. Note: Patmos has no airport and thus no mass tourism.

16. Rhodes (Ródhos)

The medieval Rhodes Old Town has been designated as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Photo by DaLiu/Shutterstock

Highlights: beaches, cuisine, diving, history, medieval architecture, nightlife, ruins, UNESCO World Heritage site

beaches, cuisine, diving, history, medieval architecture, nightlife, ruins, UNESCO World Heritage site Getting there: seasonal inter-Europe flights; one-hour flight Athens to Rhodes; 15- to 17.5-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island and international Turkish ferries

seasonal inter-Europe flights; one-hour flight Athens to Rhodes; 15- to 17.5-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island and international Turkish ferries Where to stay: Kókkini Porta Rossa was turned from a derelict house in the heart of Rhodes’s old town into a charming boutique hotel, where the walls reverberate with 700 years of history and days begin with a sumptuous multicourse breakfast and end with a free wine tasting.

Kókkini Porta Rossa was turned from a derelict house in the heart of Rhodes’s old town into a charming boutique hotel, where the walls reverberate with 700 years of history and days begin with a sumptuous multicourse breakfast and end with a free wine tasting. Book now: Kókkini Porta Rossa

The capital of the Dodecanese, this island ranks among its largest and has the most historical swagger. Rhodes spans Europe and the East and blends the two in a glorious jumble. Wander the medieval city of Rhodes Town, fortified by the Knights of St. John of Jerusalem. Now a UNESCO World Heritage site, it mixes palaces, synagogues, Byzantine churches, Roman ruins, and Ottoman mosques with one of the world’s most staggering ensembles of Gothic architecture. Then head south to postcard-perfect Lindos, where white houses climb from a turquoise bay towards an ancient acropolis. While this time-traveling mélange tends to be the main draw, Rhodes also has a buzzy party scene and excellent scuba diving among its underwater caves, ancient artifacts, and WWII shipwrecks.

17. Santorini

There are few scenes in Greece as instantly recognizable as the whitewashed architecture of Oia, on the island of Santorini. Photo by Philip Jahn/Unsplash

Highlights: cuisine, hiking, ruins, scenery, wine tasting, white-washed architecture

cuisine, hiking, ruins, scenery, wine tasting, white-washed architecture Getting there: 45-minute flight from Athens to Santorini; five- to seven-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries

45-minute flight from Athens to Santorini; five- to seven-hour ferries from Piraeus (near Athens); inter-island ferries Where to stay: When you picture Santorini, its white buildings tumbling into the sea, signifying that you’re somewhere far from daily life, you’re basically conjuring the multi-award-winning Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel. It’s not cheap, but you may as well do the island right.

When you picture Santorini, its white buildings tumbling into the sea, signifying that you’re somewhere far from daily life, you’re basically conjuring the multi-award-winning Canaves Oia Boutique Hotel. It’s not cheap, but you may as well do the island right. Book now: Canaves Oia Santorini

Azure domes and white-washed walls cling to a crescent of sheer, rust-red volcanic cliffs. The star of the Cyclades occupies the remaining quarter of an ancient crater, blasted apart by the most powerful eruption in human history and then breached by the turquoise sea. In its depths are Minoan ruins, which romantics—including Plato—claimed were part of Atlantis. Today the island is better known for romantic sunsets and schooner trips to islands in the still-simmering caldera. Toast it all with the bright local white wine, assyrtiko, which has hints of flint, lemon, and passion fruit.

18. Skiathos

The island of Skiathos is known for its coastal hillsides blanketed in pines and olive trees. Photo by Martin King/Unsplash

Highlights: beaches, churches, hiking, scenery, monasteries

beaches, churches, hiking, scenery, monasteries Getting there: Take a 40-minute flight from Athens to Skiathos or an inter-island ferry.

Take a 40-minute flight from Athens to Skiathos or an inter-island ferry. Where to stay: Seventy-five rooms blend into the pine-covered hillside at the Atrium Hotel—try to nab a suite with access to a hot tub or infinity pool.

Seventy-five rooms blend into the pine-covered hillside at the Atrium Hotel—try to nab a suite with access to a hot tub or infinity pool. Book now: Atrium Hotel

Welcome to Mamma Mia! country, where the Sporades islands lounge off Greece’s eastern coast. The sacred meets the profane here on this hilly island blanketed in pines and olive trees, with churches and nightclubs competing for attention. Expect cobblestones and narrow white-washed alleys in the picturesque port of Skiathos Town. Over 70 beaches pocket the island’s stunning coastline, many with golden sand (and an overabundance of European package–tourists in high season). Water babies can escape the madding crowds at Alonnisos, the nation’s first marine park and Europe’s largest. It protects the endangered Mediterranean monk seal and offers great swimming, diving, and bird-watching.

This article was originally published in August 2019 and was most recently updated on June 5, 2024. Tim Chester contributed reporting.

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