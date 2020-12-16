Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

What to do in Puerto Vallarta

Collected by Catherine Craddock-Carrillo , AFAR Local Expert
Mexico’s Pacific Coast beach town Puerto Vallarta is all about fun. Not sure what to do while in Puerto Vallarta? We've got you covered. Puerto Vallarta has fabulous nightlife, a charming downtown, a long malecón, or boardwalk, great al fresco dining options, and the best sunsets of the West. Visit the beach where the Richard Burton-Ava Gardner flick “Night of the Iguana” was filmed, eat fresh, delicious seafood, and then dance until dawn in one of Puerto Vallarta’s many neon nightclubs.
Save Place

Malecón, Puerto Vallarta

Malecón, Zona Romántica, Amapas, 48399 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
This novel walking tour combines a power work-out with sightseeing. You'll climb a steep hill to reach a look-out spot with sweeping views of Vallarta and Banderas Bay, then descend to see Elizabeth Taylor's and Richard Burton's former homes (and...
More Details >
Save Place

Verana

Calle Zaragoza, Centro, 48304 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
To stay at the Verana, an eco-lodge outside Puerto Vallarta, guests take a 30-minute boat ride to the village of Yelapa. (Dolphins accompanied me on the journey.) Scattered on a jungle hillside are eight variegated cottages and stand-alone rooms....
More Details >
Save Place

Encinos Street, Near The River Cafe

Calle Juárez 122, Centro, 48300 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
I love watching sunsets in Puerta Vallarta! Here, the river runs into the ocean: kids play in the river while surfers and swimmers bob up and down on glowing orange waves. Nearby, there are theatrical street shows, a market, lots of shops and...
More Details >
Save Place

Zona Romantica

Malecón, Zona Romántica, Amapas, 48399 Puerto Vallarta, Jal., Mexico
Puerto Vallarta's "Zona Romantica," or "Romantic Zone" has all the elements that make the neighborhood name a fitting one: cobblestone streets, proximity to the beach and its stunning sunsets, and plenty of shops, restaurants, cafes, and bars,...
More Details >

Popular Stories

  1. 1 Natural Wonders How to Watch the Geminid Meteor Shower This December
  2. 2 Tips + News Can Americans Visit Mexico Right Now?
  3. 3 Tips + News California’s New Lockdown: What Travelers Need to Know
  4. 4 Tips + News Hawaii’s New Remote Work Program Includes Free Flights
  5. 5 Holiday Travel Spend the Night at New York’s FAO Schwarz Toy Store for Just $25

More From AFAR

AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
AFAR’s Gift Guide for Shopping Small Businesses
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
Subscription Boxes and Membership Gifts That Are Perfect for Travelers
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
14 Travel Gifts That Made Oprah’s Favorite Things in 2020
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without
The Best Compression Socks You Should Never Travel Without