What to do in Puerto Vallarta
Mexico’s Pacific Coast beach town Puerto Vallarta is all about fun. Not sure what to do while in Puerto Vallarta? We've got you covered. Puerto Vallarta has fabulous nightlife, a charming downtown, a long malecón, or boardwalk, great al fresco dining options, and the best sunsets of the West. Visit the beach where the Richard Burton-Ava Gardner flick “Night of the Iguana” was filmed, eat fresh, delicious seafood, and then dance until dawn in one of Puerto Vallarta’s many neon nightclubs.