This story was originally published in 2021 and was most recently updated in July 2026 to include current information.

Highway 128 may not be most travelers’ first choice for a road trip in California. However, this lesser-known, scenic drive is a great option for road-trippers who want to experience all of Northern California’s top attractions—world-class wine, farm-to-table food, majestic redwoods, dramatic coastlines—in a short time. I’ve lived in San Francisco for well over a decade and love that it weaves through a mix of well-known and iconic places, like Napa wine country, and underrated and lesser-known spots many people miss.

Like a Northern California “sampler,” Highway 128 begins just east of Sacramento among its dry, rolling hills and canyons. From there, it meanders past Napa and Sonoma valley vineyards, through charming, small towns like St. Helena, Calistoga, and Boonville, and Mendocino redwood groves, before finally tapering off at a foggy and windswept coast overlooking the Pacific. As the scenery shifts, so too does the food and drink (though, rest assured, a glass of local chardonnay or pinot noir is never far). You’ll pass by everything from apple orchards and goat farms to Michelin-star restaurants and world-famous wineries.

This road trip covers just 140 miles, easily driven over a long weekend. But with food and wine at the center of this trip, you’ll want at least three, ideally four, leisurely days to stop and taste everything along the way. Use this four-day Highway 128 road trip itinerary to plan your food- and wine-fueled drive through some of Northern California’s best.

Thursday: Start in Winters

Lake Berryessa is just outside the town of Winters. Photo by Poggensee/Shutterstock

Begin your road trip in Winters, 30 minutes east of Sacramento and one to two hours north of San Francisco; you can easily arrive late in the day with plenty of time to explore this picturesque small town. Once the location of the Putato Indian village, it eventually became a bustling agricultural center in the 1800s—which it remains today. As you enter town, keep an eye out for farm stands like Winters Fruit Tree to stock up on locally grown specialties for road trip snacks, like walnuts and almonds.



What not to miss in Winters

Spend your evening enjoying Winters’s craft beer scene. (Don’t worry, you’ll have plenty of time for wine later.) Two miles outside of town, Berryessa Brewing Co., a craft brewery with a large, family-friendly outdoor patio (shared with Berryessa Gap Winery) is a lively spot to enjoy a pint in the evenings. After a round or two, park your car back in town and walk to Green River Brewery and Taproom, where you can sip a wide variety of California beers in its creekside garden, or Hooby’s Brewery just off the main square in Winters.

If you haven’t already filled up on brewery snacks, wander across the square to Preserve Public House for well-made, homey classics like fried chicken, burgers, and shrimp and grits, featuring ingredients from nearby farms and ranches.



Where to stay: Hotel Winters

Updated in 2019, the centrally located Hotel Winters is your best option for a place to stay. Although the facade pays homage to the town’s centuries-old architecture, you’ll find a contemporary rooftop lounge and courtyard pool, as well as comfortable rooms.

Friday: Winters to Calistoga

Calistoga is a charming small town on the north end of Napa Valley. Photo by Dragan Jovanovic/Shutterstock

Start with breakfast at Putah Creek Cafe, which serves hearty breakfast classics like country fried steak, omelettes, waffles, and enormous pancakes, before beginning your drive.



Detour worth taking

After you leave Winters and head west on Highway 128, you’ll first pass Putah Creek, a popular area for fly-fishing, as well as two lakes, Lake Berryessa and Lake Hennessey. While many locals head to Berryessa for a day on the boat, take the 20-minute detour to Oak Shores Day Use Area instead for a relaxed day of swimming, lounging, and sitting by the lake—a welcome reprieve on hot summer days.

For a more active adventure, continue on another 10 miles to Lake Hennessey for hiking and mountain biking trails, as well as spectacular wildflower blooms in the spring.

Where to stop between Winters and Calistoga

Between Berryessa and Hennesey sits Nichelini Family Winery, the oldest continuously operated family winery in Napa. Founded in 1884 by Italian Swiss homesteaders Anton and Caterina Nichelini, it’s now run by its seventh winemaker of the family, Aimée Sunseri, who continues to produce red blends, award-winning petite sirah, and refreshing sparkling wines. Yes, its small-batch wines are delicious, but the rustic charm, shady, creekside patio, and picnic area all make this a worthy spot to spend an hour (or three). Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are welcome.

Afterwards, continue tasting wine at any number of Napa wineries, such as down-to-earth Spire or cult-favorite Quintessa. Feeling peckish? As you drive through St. Helena, stop by the Model Bakery in for its iconic English muffins, Charlie’s for some of the best fried chicken in the Valley (gluten-free option available), or the Station for a slice of pizza, sandwich, salad, or smoothie in a gas-station turned café.



Where to eat dinner in Calistoga

End your day in Calistoga, where you’ll find no shortage of amazing food: Sam’s Social Club for craft cocktails and farm-fresh fare on its outdoor patio; Michelin-starred Auro at the Four Seasons Napa for a seasonally changing menu of California-inspired dishes; or Eight North, a wine-focused restaurant that opened in late 2025.

Where to stay in Calistoga

Book one of the luxurious, stand-alone suites at Solage, Auberge Collection in downtown Calistoga or check-in to the Four Seasons Napa Valley on a quiet, vineyard-lined edge of town. As a midrange boutique option, Calistoga Motor Lodge offers guests a quirky, roadside motel-inspired stay, featuring retro design details, pools, and an on-site spa.

Saturday: Calistoga to Boonville

At Medlock Ames, sample olive oil and taste wine in a shady olive grove. Photo by Jordan Wise

On your second full day of driving, get ready for scenery changes as you leave the openness of Napa Valley and drive across Sonoma County, eventually ending at the edge of an ancient redwood forest. First fuel up with coffee and pastries by the firepit on the patio of Sam’s General Store, or linger over brunch at French-Creole bistro, Evangeline (reservations recommended). Then pack up and get ready to go: You’ve got a full day ahead of you.



Detours worth taking between Calistoga and Boonville

A few minutes after leaving Calistoga, you’ll officially enter Sonoma County—a distinct wine growing region. Oenophiles will want to make a detour to Stonestreet Estate Vineyards, a peaceful 5,500-acre spread that crosses a variety of Alexander Valley microclimates and altitudes. Stonestreet’s wine tastings artfully showcase the subtle differences that a few miles or hundred feet of elevation can make on a grape’s flavors.

Alternatively, make a pit stop at Medlock Ames, where you could either book a tasting in the shade of its olive groves or simply pick up a bottle of its olive oil as a souvenir. For lunch, order a pie at Diavola Pizzeria in the old-western-esque town of Geyserville before picking back up on a windy portion of the 128 toward Mendocino.



What not to miss in Anderson Valley



Your final destination of the day is Boonville, a quirky town in Anderson Valley surrounded by farms and ranches that was once so isolated, locals had their own elaborate jargon, known as Boontling. Although few speak it now, you’ll find traces of it around town. Once in Boonville, stretch your legs at Anderson Valley Brewing Company with a pint and a round of disc golf (yes, disc golf) on its expansive court (Frisbees available for rent or purchase). Opt for some snacks and wine at Disco Ranch, a wine bar and shop in downtown Boonville.

A short drive west is the Madrones, a small compound featuring a hotel, shop, spa, restaurant, and several tasting rooms. Once here, choose your own adventure: taste Anderson Valley wines at Long Meadow Ranch; get a CBD facial at the Bohemian Chemist; or explore curiosity shop Sun & Cricket.

Where to eat dinner in Boonville

Offspring @ the Farrer Building makes a great pizza while Wickson Restaurant in the Madrones hotel has a fun, international menu that ranges from pinsa to dumplings. But one of my favorite dining experiences in Boonville are the homey and unpretentious, four-course, prix-fixe dinners that Boonville Hotel serves its garden courtyard. Featuring locally sourced ingredients and a daily changing menu, this low-key and welcoming restaurant is the ideal spot for well-made food, without the fuss.

Where to stay: Boonville Hotel

In addition to its restaurant, Boonville Hotel has 17 places to stay that range from stand-alone cabins to private rooms in the main lodge. A night in any of them comes with a full breakfast, which you can enjoy in the gardens.

Sunday: Boonville to the coast

End your road trip in style with dinner and a stay at Harbor House Inn, where the Michelin-starred restaurant showcases the flavors of the Mendocino Coast. Photo by Brendan McGuigan

Linger a while with your morning coffee before you drive the last stretch of Highway 128. Today, you’ll leave the sunny apple orchards, ranches, and vineyards in Anderson Valley for the Mendocino coast. This part has the most dramatic scenery changes—as well as temperature drops—so keep a camera and jacket handy.

What not to miss

Before leaving Boonville, plan for an early lunch at Pennyroyal Farm, a goat farm, vineyard, and creamery that offers farm tours, as well as wine and cheese tastings on its airy back patio. You can also join for a farm tour (reservation required), which includes a visit to the barn to say hi to some very adorable goats.

Detour worth taking between Boonville and Mendocino

West of Boonville is Hendy Woods State Park, where you’ll have at last reached California’s famed redwoods. Stop here to get out and wander among the giants on the 0.6-mile, wheelchair-accessible Discovery Trail, or Big Hendy’s 1.6-mile Upper Loop Trail, which starts on the Discovery Trail before winding through old-growth trees just beyond.

On your way out, swing by the farm stand at Philo Apple Farm, one of many apple farms in this region. You can pick up jams, jellies, and—of course—apples from its orchards. Less than a mile further, make a stop at Navarro Vineyards and Winery, named after the river that runs parallel to the 128 for the rest of your drive. Here, you’ll find a slightly sweeter winetasting, as Navarro is best known for its gewürztraminers, rieslings, and pinot noirs, a common varietal in the Anderson Valley.

Where to stay and eat dinner: Harbor House Inn

The last part of Highway 128 is perhaps the most magical, passing through an 11-mile redwood tree tunnel that ends where the Navarro River meets the Pacific Ocean. End your road trip decadently with dinner and a stay at Harbor House Inn in Elk. Overlooking a private, pebble beach cove, the nature-filled property features six rooms and five stand-alone cottages that mix rustic charm with luxury.

However, it’s the food that most visitors come here for. Headed by chef Matthew Kammerer (formerly executive sous chef at Saison in San Francisco), this two-Michelin-starred restaurant serves a tasting menu that highlights the hyperlocal flavors of the coastal terrain, made entirely from ingredients sourced within 50 miles. “As much as possible, we make everything in-house,” says Kammerer, “like our own sea salt from water that we collect from our private cove, and we dry the kelp we harvest gently under the sun so it retains as much of its flavor nuances.” The result? Dishes like California oysters with Douglas fir served on frozen pebbles from the beach below; abalone wrapped in kelp; and ice cream made with wakame, a type of seaweed.

Extend the road trip

Highway 128 intersects the Pacific Coast Highway, so there are plenty of options for extending your road trip. Head south to pass through Jenner, Tomales Bay, and Point Reyes for oysters, kayaking, or hikes among the elks, before arriving in San Francisco. Or go north to the town of Mendocino, a beloved weekend getaway destination among Northern Californians, before circling back to Highway 101 and heading home.

Related: Local Getaways: Escape to the Mendocino Coast