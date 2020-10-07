14 Fantastic Scenic Drives in the U.S.

A change of scene is as good as a rest.

share this article

We all love a good road trip. What’s better, particularly with flying off the menu, than loading up in a car and driving somewhere new? Scenic drives are a little different. We’re talking driving for the sake of driving, journeys that don’t have a destination, but instead offer beautiful views and new perspectives, giving passengers a chance to meditate as the surroundings slip by. As Alain de Botton says, “Journeys are the midwives of thought,” and few pastimes offer such opportunities to cogitate like a pop philosopher. If you’re heading on one of these scenic drives soon, don’t forget to load up on healthy road trip snacks. Photo by Cascade Creatives / Shutterstock Chuckanut Drive is 21 miles you won’t forget in a hurry. West Chuckanut Drive, Washington Distance: 21 miles The quickest way between Vancouver and Seattle is the I-5. But like any direct route, the fast food–ridden freeway can get monotonous. So detour for a few miles along Chuckanut Drive, which laces its way along the coast between Chuckanut Mountain and Puget Sound past locally owned cafés, a generous handful of parkable viewpoints, and Bat Caves trailhead (a wooded path wends down to the flying creatures’ rocky home). Pacific Coast Scenic Byway, Oregon Distance: 350 miles Completing the whole of this curvey coastal 101 route in one day wouldn’t be fun (it’d take you hours), but the scenic drive can be taken in smaller doses. Start at Garibaldi, a 90-minute drive from Portland, then head north to Astoria in Oregon’s northwest corner, passing artsy Cannon Beach, wildlife hot spot Ecola State Park (also great for tidepooling, hiking, and surfing), and another outdoor recreation favorite, Nehalam Bay State Park. Or turn south, visiting Tillamook (home to the eponymous creamery) before heading west along the Trees to Sea scenic byway and then south for the Three Capes Scenic Loop. End with a beer on the beach at Pelican Brewery in Pacific City. Hurricane Ridge, Washington Distance: 17 miles Take a look at the picture at the top of this piece; it speaks for itself. Hurricane Ridge is the most accessible mountain area in the near-million-acre wilderness of Olympic National Park, offering memorable views without overly technical driving (although it’s often closed in the winter). Pebble Beach, California Distance: 17 miles

Article continues below advertisement

You have to pay for this drive, but it’s worth it. Your $10.50 gets you more than a dozen miles of circuitous roads winding between Monterey cypress trees along California’s surf-drenched rugged coast near the equally pretty town of Carmel. Lone Cypress is a popular spot, but there are numerous places to pull off the road, or just drive super slowly. The coastline futher north, in Pacific Grove, is another (free) scenic drive worth an hour or so. Los Caminos Antiguos, Colorado Distance: 128 miles Colorado has 26 scenic and historic byways, but Los Caminos Antiguos is among the state’s most memorable. Winding its way through the San Luis Valley, it passes Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve (where you can slide down 750-foot dunes on a disk) and Fort Garland, a historic military outpost with an exhibit that describes the role of African American soldiers in the expansion of the West. Other scenic road trip options in the West include a stretch of the famous Highway 1 on California’s Mendocino Coast and the Beartooth Highway that stretches from Montana to Wyoming.



Northeast Connecticut River Byway, Vermont Distance: 410 miles This is another long one, but pick a stretch and you can’t go wrong—particularly in fall when the leafy backdrop is painted shades of red, orange, and yellow. Running from Vermont’s Green Mountains to New Hampshire’s White Mountains, on both sides of the Connecticut River and past 53 communities and 10 waypoint centers, it’s Vermont’s only designated National Byway. Hawk’s Nest, New York Distance: 70 miles Starting in Port Jervis, about a 90-minute drive out of New York City, and snaking along a mountain ridge by the Delaware River, this scenic drive commands you to slow down and enjoy it—due to both the views of the wooded cliffs tumbling into the river and the winding nature of the section of State Route 97 it follows. Continue all the way up to tiny Hancock, where you can get out and kayak down a stretch of the river for another view. State Route 169, Connecticut Distance: 36 miles Rolling hills, pristine woodlands that come into their own during fall, quaint New England towns, colonial farms—this short ride has it all. Running north to south through the northeastern portion of the state known as the Quiet Corner, it’s a calm, peaceful drive that’s part of the undeveloped and rural Last Green Valley National Heritage Corridor. Other great road trips in the Northeast include New Hampshire’s Kancamagus Highway, Massachusetts’s Mohawk Trail, and Maine’s Park Loop Road. Photo by Mia2you / Shutterstock It’s hard to beat the views from Florida’s Overseas Highway. South Overseas Highway, Florida Distance: 125 miles

Article continues below advertisement