Everything You Need to Know About Winetasting in Napa Valley

Napa Valley is known for an array of wines, but cabernet grows particularly well in the valley’s terroir.

What to expect, where to go, and how to get around on your next visit to California’s wine capital

share this article

The Napa Valley is an epicurean fantasy come to life. Spanning towns such as Napa, Rutherford, Yountville, St. Helena, and Calistoga, the 30-mile stretch of fertile soil is home to scores of luxurious accommodations, restaurants with more than two-dozen Michelin stars among them, and acres upon acres of vineyards that line the landscape like corduroy. There are more than 400 wineries across Napa Valley. Some are over the top, some are understated. Some are cavernous, others are the size of a tiny garage. Vibe, style, and approach at each of these wineries differ completely. Where you choose to spend your visit can dictate your Napa experience. Here’s what you need to know. Courtesy of Silver Oak Cellars At Silver Oak Cellars, you can do a walk-in tasting or make an appointment. How does winetasting work? The best way to sample a winery’s offerings is to pony up for a formal winetasting. As the name implies, this is your chance to taste some (or all, depending on the spot) of the winery’s current releases. Others incorporate food, chocolate, and other delicious treats into the mix. Across the Valley, many tastings are seated—meaning you and your traveling companions sit as you would at a restaurant, and a server or host brings the wines to you. Some wineries also still use tasting bars; at these, you simply walk up to the bar and stand while you sip. Hosts do their best to facilitate your tasting, providing general tasting notes before you sample, then checking back after you sip to answer questions you might have. Many wineries require appointments—especially when you’re aiming to taste rare (the technical term is “reserve”) wines or have a food pairing. To make these, go to the winery’s website or call. Once you’ve sat for a tasting, don’t rush. Basic tastings last about an hour, while more involved tastings can go anywhere from 90 minutes to two or three hours. Hosts are trained to pace the tastings slowly to keep everyone relaxed. Remember that you don’t have to drink every drop of each wine; tables and bars always are equipped with dump buckets into which you can pour any wine you’d rather not drink. (Especially if you don’t like a particular wine, this is where you’d put it.) Most wineries are open daily from 10 or 11 a.m. until 5 or 6 p.m. Related Why You Should Go to Napa Valley This Winter How much does winetasting cost? Prices for these experiences vary widely. At most wineries, basic tastings usually run between $30 and $50 per person. Many wineries refund the price of one tasting with each bottle purchased. More involved tastings—those that feature rare wines or are paired with food courses—tend to be more expensive, and they can range anywhere from $75 to $125 per person. These higher-dollar tastings rarely include rebates for bottles purchased. Almost every winery offers a wine club, a subscription-based opportunity to receive regular shipments through the year. Generally speaking, wineries offer 10 to 20 percent discounts on tastings for members of these wine clubs; if you join the club when you visit, you get the discount before you go. One more thing: Tips are not expected but always appreciated. You can leave gratuities however you feel most comfortable—as cash or on a credit card bill. Courtesy of Prisoner Wine Co. Guests can sit on cozy couches while tasting at Prisoner Wine Company. How should I get around?

Article continues below advertisement

There are a few different ways to get around the Napa Valley. Perhaps the most common—and the easiest—is by car. If you’re planning to drive yourself, have a designated driver (seriously) and reserve a rental; cars are available from all area airports, as well as from most of the major valley hotels. Rideshares serve the region, as well; even at peak times, customers rarely wait more than 5 or 10 minutes for an Uber or Lyft. About a dozen private transportation companies operate in the valley, too; a few worth investigating are Napa Valley Tours & Transportation, Pure Luxury Transportation, and Beau Wine Tours & Limousine Service. Keep in mind that the valley is long and it can take longer than you expect to get from the top of the valley to the bottom; plan your tasting schedule accordingly. Another popular option for exploring the valley is the Napa Wine Train. This old-school train service incorporates refurbished Pullman railcars and offers a variety of tours to explore Napa Valley; excursions range from a few hours to the entire day, with longer ones stopping at wineries along the way. The Wine Train also offers seasonal events aboard the rails—everything from special New Year’s Eve packages to one-of-a-kind Valentine’s Day trips. Finally, for the truly adventuresome, bicycle rentals are available at bike shops in Napa, Yountville, St. Helena, and Calistoga. Currently, the Vine Trail Napa Valley, a dedicated bike path, runs 12 miles from downtown Napa to Yountville. Plans are in the works to extend the trail all the way up to Calistoga (and beyond), bringing it to a total of 47 miles from the bottom of the valley to the top. Photo by Alex Rubin The bright red walls of Raymond Vineyards’s private tasting room make for fun photos. OK, got it. So where should I taste? Best wineries for rookies The wine world can be intimidating if you don’t know your stuff. Some wineries are better than others at making beginners feel comfortable. The best of the bunch is Robert Mondavi Winery, which opened in Rutherford in 1966 and was named after its founder. The winery was designed in mission-style architecture, complete with a bell tower and expansive archway. Inside this superlative structure, the late Mondavi set up different tasting stations throughout the winery; all told, visitors can sample more than a dozen different wines. What’s more, the vineyards are close enough to the tasting room to touch. (There’s even a food program, put into motion by Mondavi’s late wife, Margrit.) Other great wineries for beginners include V. Sattui Winery, which has an extensive selection of varieties and a stellar general store to pick up house-made food items or wine and brand-related tchochkes; and Clos du Val, which offers panoramic views of the Rutherford growing appellation and pours a nice selection of wines. Best wineries for oenophiles

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement