Europe’s Museums Begin to Reopen With New Rules and “Social-Distancing Devices”

At various European institutions re-emerging from coronavirus lockdowns, ticketed time slots, plexiglass shields, and mandatory mask protocols provide a glimpse into what the “new normal” might look like.

As European countries begin to ease the coronavirus lockdowns that saw cultural institutions shuttered for the past two months, a number of museums across the continent are starting to slowly reopen their doors with caution. In Italy—the one-time epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in Europe—museums, galleries, and archaeological sites began to resume operations starting May 18. On Friday, May 22, Florence’s Cathedral of Santa Maria del Fiore (the Duomo), which includes the cathedral with Brunelleschi’s dome and the Crypt of Santa Reparata, the Baptistry of San Giovanni, Giotto’s belltower, and the Historical Museum, reopened to the public. When it did, the Italian museum complex became the world’s first to introduce wearable social-distancing devices that beep and buzz to ensure guests remain at safe lengths from one another. In a May 16 announcement, Florence’s Duomo stated that all visitors to the cathedral will be asked to wear the necklace-like social-distancing gadgets, which softly beep, vibrate, and flash when two people approach within a range of 2 meters (6.5 feet) of each other. The devices—which are anonymous and don’t track personal data—will be handed to individuals for free upon entry and will be disinfected between usage, according to museum officials. In the announcement, the Duomo also indicated that temperature checks and face masks will be compulsory for visitors and hand sanitizer will widely be available on-site after the May 22 reopening. Through the end of the month, admission to the cathedral complex will remain free to the public (although online ticket booking is mandatory). Starting June 1, however, the Duomo’s opening hours will be modified and ticketing will also shift from a single ticket for the entire complex to five separate passes for each monument, as The Florentine reported. Museums in other European countries began to reopen with similar safety measures in early and mid-May—providing a glimpse at some of the COVID-19 protocols that might emerge as the “new normal” for museums in this era. Compulsory masks, temperature screenings, and shielded ticket counters

