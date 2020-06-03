Italy Reopens to European Travelers—but Not to Americans Yet

As of June 3, Italy is opening its borders to residents of other EU states and the United Kingdom.

After a lengthy coronavirus lockdown, the Italian government lifted quarantine restrictions and reopened its borders on June 3, but only to its European neighbors.

share this article

This is a developing story. For the latest information on traveling during the coronavirus outbreak, visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization. On June 3, Italy became the first country in Europe to reopen its international and regional borders and eliminate a 14-day quarantine requirement for visitors arriving from abroad. It hopes to revive the country’s tourism industry, which contributes some 13 percent of gross domestic product. But before you start celebrating, these new regulations don’t apply to residents of the United States. According to the government decree, these new rules only apply to people arriving from member countries of the European Union, countries within the Schengen Zone, as well as the United Kingdom and Northern Ireland, and the microstates and principalities of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino, and the Vatican. The government decree also says those who test positive for COVID-19 or have had close contact with people with the virus will still be subjected to mandatory quarantine measures. (Officials did not provide details on how exactly they would be checking or confirming travelers’ contacts.) Travelers arriving and departing from Rome’s airports will be subjected to health checks, including temperature checks from thermal scanners at the entrances to both Fiumicino and Ciampino airports. As coronavirus cases continue to fall within Italy, the government also retains the right to institute “more restrictive measures” to and from certain regions in the event of worsening epidemiological data. When will non-European residents be allowed to travel to Italy? The earliest the European Commission is considering allowing nonessential travel into the European Union from outside member states is June 15, 2020. Since Italy went into lockdown in the second week of March, travel into the country and between its regions has been strictly limited. Airports and railway stations remained open only to allow those with proven work needs or other urgent or health-related reasons to travel with a form verifying their purpose. Italian citizens were also allowed to return home from abroad and foreign tourists could leave the country.

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement